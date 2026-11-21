Paris Saint-Germain forward Desire Doue sustains a suspected cruciate ligament injury during the 3-2 victory over Nice, raising concerns for Luis Enrique's squad depth. This report details the match incident, manager comments, and impact on the team.

Paris Saint-Germain suffered a significant setback as young forward Desire Doue sustained a serious knee injury during their Ligue 1 match against Nice. The incident occurred in the first half, overshadowing the club's 3-2 victory and raising immediate concerns about the player's long-term availability for the team.

Doue Suffers Knee Incident During First Half

Paris Saint-Germain maintained their dominant domestic form with a hard-fought 3-2 victory away at Nice, but the result was marred by a distressing incident involving Doue. The 21-year-old forward had just put his side ahead following an assist from Achraf Hakimi when tragedy struck in the 39th minute. While attempting to shield the ball, Doue's right knee appeared to twist awkwardly despite there being no contact from Nice's Sofiane Diop. The sheer gravity of the situation was immediately apparent to his teammates and the medical staff as the youngster clutched his leg in agony. The France international was eventually carried off on a stretcher in tears, receiving a sympathetic ovation from both sets of supporters at the Allianz Riviera. Ferran Torres was introduced as his replacement and later scored the decisive third goal, but the post-match mood remained somber. Early indications suggest the club's medical department fears a possible cruciate ligament tear, which would necessitate a lengthy period of rehabilitation. This incident comes as a cruel blow for a player who had been establishing himself as a vital cog in the Parisiens' attacking machine during their impressive 12-game winning streak.

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Enrique Confirms Serious Injury Status

Speaking to the media shortly after the final whistle, Enrique did little to downplay the severity of the situation. The Spanish tactician, who has seen his squad depth tested frequently this term, appeared visibly concerned when discussing the condition of his young forward. "We will have to wait until tomorrow to know, but it is a serious injury. He is sad and worried. He will come back stronger than ever," Enrique told the media. The manager emphasised that the club must await the results of final medical examinations scheduled for Sunday to determine the exact nature of the damage. Expanding on the situation during an interview with Ligue 1+, Enrique reiterated his stance while acknowledging the harsh realities of the sport at the elite level. "It's a serious injury, it's clear. We could see it on television. It's the life of very high-level professional players, we can see situations like that on almost every matchday. You have to accept it. I'm sure he'll be able to recover very well and that he'll come back even stronger. I was able to talk to him, he's in the dressing room. We have to wait for the final exams to know exactly what the injury is, but it's a serious injury," the PSG boss explained.

Kvaratskhelia Absence Compounds Squad Crisis

The loss of Doue is particularly painful for the reigning French champions given their existing injury list. Enrique is already navigating the remainder of the campaign without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who suffered an ACL rupture during a Champions League encounter against Barcelona in October. Despite the mounting crisis, Enrique insisted that the club would rely on their collective strength rather than panic during the upcoming transfer window. When asked about potential January reinforcements, the manager remained composed. "We are a real team. We are always open to the transfer window. It isn't because of two injured players that can't play for a certain number of matches… we have other players in our team. We will overcome it as a team. It isn't the first time," he stated firmly.

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Medical Timeline and Recovery Outlook

Medical staff at Paris Saint-Germain are currently monitoring Doue closely following the incident at the Allianz Riviera. The club has scheduled comprehensive imaging tests for Sunday to confirm the extent of the knee damage. If the diagnosis aligns with initial fears of a cruciate ligament tear, the rehabilitation process could span several months. This timeline would significantly impact the attacking options available to Luis Enrique in the coming months of the Ligue 1 season. The medical team remains optimistic about a full recovery, citing the player's young age and previous fitness levels as positive factors.

Team Response and Upcoming Schedule

Paris Saint-Germain players and staff have rallied around Desire Doue as he undergoes treatment. Ferran Torres, who replaced the injured star, expressed solidarity with his teammate in post-match interviews. The team now faces a critical period in their season where depth and versatility will be tested. With Kvaratskhelia still sidelined and Doue potentially out for an extended period, Luis Enrique must adapt his tactical approach. The club remains focused on maintaining their winning momentum while supporting the injured players through their recovery journeys. Fans and analysts alike are watching the medical updates closely to understand the full scope of the impact on the squad.