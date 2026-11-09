PSNI Probe Racially Motivated Assaults In Derry Waterside

Police investigate linked racially motivated assaults in Derry Waterside. Victims include healthcare workers. North West Migrants Forum condemns the unprovoked attacks on local residents.

Police in Derry have launched a formal investigation into a series of linked assaults in the Waterside area that are being treated as racially motivated hate crime s. The inquiry follows multiple incidents on Sunday evening that left two siblings badly injured and sparked outrage across the local community. North West Migrants Forum members have publicly condemned the violence, calling for swift justice for the victims.

Siblings Attacked In Racially Motivated Assault

A sister of the two primary victims described the events as sickening and deeply traumatic for the family. The attack began when her sister, who works in healthcare, parked her vehicle near Dales Corner at approximately 21:00 on Sunday. A group of men confronted the pair and subjected them to racial abuse before initiating physical violence. The sister stated that the attackers punched her sibling, causing glass particles from the windscreen to enter her mouth during the struggle.

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After the woman managed to escape in her car, the group turned their attention to her brother, who was also a healthcare worker. He was beaten with an object described as similar to a baton. The attackers allegedly attempted to break both of his legs during the assault. His sister noted that both siblings are respected members of the community who have lived and worked in Derry for several years without causing any trouble.

Timeline Of Linked Incidents In Waterside Area

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed that they are investigating three separate assaults and one incident of criminal damage. The first incident occurred at 21:00 when the woman was attacked. A second incident happened around 21:20 near Bond Street and Dales Corner, where a man was struck on the lower body with an iron bar by a number of males. These events appear to be part of a coordinated campaign of harassment in the vicinity.

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A third incident was reported at approximately 21:30 inside licensed premises in the Waterside area. In this case, a man was allegedly assaulted but managed to escape and reach safety. Police believe all three incidents are linked and are treating them as hate crimes. The force is currently reviewing evidence and speaking with witnesses to identify those responsible for the violence.

Community Outrage And Calls For Justice

The North West Migrants Forum issued a strong statement expressing their appall at the disgraceful and unprovoked assaults. A spokesperson emphasized that the attacks were based solely on the victims' skin color and do not reflect the views of the wider Waterside community. Many local residents have shown support for the forum members and condemned the actions of the perpetrators.

The spokesperson urged the Police Service of Northern Ireland to track down those responsible and bring them before the courts. They stated that such behavior cannot go unpunished and expressed hope that the community would unite in condemning these acts. The forum highlighted that the victims were random people going about their day, targeted simply because of their race or gender.

Ongoing Police Efforts And Safety Measures

Police have dedicated specific resources to investigating these reports and maintaining safety in the city. They have announced the implementation of targeted patrols to help keep the streets secure following the incidents. The force meets regularly with partner agencies, local representatives, and community members to address concerns and improve safety.

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Authorities are encouraging anyone affected by hate-motivated crime to contact the police immediately. This cooperation is vital for enabling investigators to take appropriate action and support the victims. The brother involved in the attack will require time off from his work in a care home due to the severity of his injuries, including the suspected leg fractures.