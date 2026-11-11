Psychic Gary Pammen faces £220,000 legal bill after losing will battle

TV psychic Gary Pammen has been ordered to pay over £220,000 in court costs after a second loss over his late father's will, leaving him essentially penniless.

Gary Pammen, a well‑known TV psychic and poet, has found himself financially ruined after twice losing a legal fight over his late father's estate. The case, which centred on the validity of a 2016 will, ended with a ruling that Pammen must pay more than £220,000 in court costs, leaving him effectively penniless.

Core Details of the Will Dispute

The dispute began when Terrance Pammen's 83‑year‑old estate, worth £451,840, was bequeathed entirely to his daughter Tracy and granddaughter Paige. The will left the family house in Church Street, Stratford, and all liquid assets to them, excluding Gary and his siblings. Gary challenged the will, claiming his father lacked testamentary capacity and that the document was signed while his father suffered cognitive impairment.

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Judge Simon Monty upheld the will in June of this year, finding that Terrance was of sound mind when he drafted the will in 2016. He awarded the estate to Tracy and Paige and ordered Gary to cover the £216,000 in legal costs. Pammen then sought to overturn the decision on appeal, but the High Court rejected his arguments, adding further costs that now bring his total court bill above £220,000.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Arguments

Gary Pammen represented himself in the first trial and argued that the will "completely disinherited" him and other siblings. He claimed his father experienced documented cognitive decline at the time the will was signed, and that his sister had "raided" the family bank accounts, allegations that Tracy and Paige dismissed as nonsense.

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Defending the will, Tracy and Paige pointed to their father's continued work at a local supermarket and his independent decision‑making up to three years after the will was drafted. They highlighted psychiatric evidence confirming Terrance's sense of reality and memory at the time of signing, and argued that the exclusion of other children was a deliberate choice reflecting his caring responsibilities.

Impact on Pammen and Future Outlook

The financial strain of the case has left Pammen unable to afford basic living expenses, as he has offered to pay his debts at a rate of one pound per week. He describes himself as "penniless" and says he has no real reason to be disinherited. His appeal loss also prevents him from pursuing a further legal challenge, effectively ending his fight to contest the will.

The judge's ruling emphasized that the will was "crystal clear" in showing Terrance had testamentary capacity, and the court found no credible evidence to the contrary. As a result, Gary Pammen remains bound by the decision and faces a steep financial burden that could impact his future career as a psychic poet and media personality.