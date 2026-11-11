Psychologist Convicted of Sex Offenses Against 15-Year-Old in Miami

A Miami psychologist was convicted of multiple sex crimes involving a 15-year-old victim after exploiting her vulnerability, but was found not guilty of human trafficking. The 98‑year‑old faces up to 15 years in prison and a license suspension.

A Miami ‑based psychologist, Maria Duarte, was found guilty of sex crimes involving a 15‑year‑old girl after allegedly using her professional background to manipulate the teenager into sexual activities with men, prosecutors said. The case received nationwide attention after the court denied the human trafficking charge and imposed a potential 15‑year sentence on Duarte, who now awaits sentencing in January.

Details of the Alleged Abuse

According to prosecutors, Duarte first approached the teenage victim in August 2024 while the girl was walking her dog near an Aloft hotel in Miami. Duarte offered emotional support, telling the victim she cared and would help her with practical tasks like dressing and makeup. The victim, who was reportedly dealing with family problems, was reminded that she was not alone, a statement echoed by prosecutor Justin Funck in court.

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Prosecutors alleged that Duarte exploited the girl's vulnerability by bringing men, including her boyfriend Jason Mojica, to the hotel for sex and drug use. Two men - Mojica and Hermes Mejia - later pleaded guilty in connection with the case and testified against Duarte. Mojica, who faced charges for having sex with the minor, received a seven‑year prison term followed by probation under a plea agreement. Mejia also pleaded guilty and provided testimony supporting the prosecution's narrative.

Despite the evidence presented, jurors rejected the prosecution's human trafficking allegation. Instead, they convicted Duarte of lewd and lascivious exhibition, a felony, and an unnatural and lascivious act, a lesser misdemeanor charge. The jury noted that the offences occurred in front of the 15‑year‑old victim, who was present during the sexual acts.

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Defense Arguments and Trial Dynamics

Throughout the trial, Duarte maintained her innocence, claiming her role was limited to offering emotional support. Her defense attorney, Robert Barrar, challenged the victim's account, arguing that Duarte had only given the teenager a shoulder to cry on and did not participate in the sexual activities. Barrar asserted that any actions involving the hotel were not the result of Duarte's conduct.

After the verdict, Judge Ellen Sue Venzer ordered Duarte back into jail, ending her house arrest status. She now faces up to 15 years in prison pending sentencing in January. Additionally, Duarte's professional license has been suspended, further impacting her future career prospects.

Implications for the Victim and the Community

The case highlights the challenges of protecting minors who seek help from adults in community settings. The court's decision to find Duarte guilty of sex offenses, yet not guilty of human trafficking, reflects the complexity of establishing trafficking intent in a judicial context. The 15‑year‑old victim, whose safety remains a priority for local authorities, has received public support from advocacy groups focused on child protection.

Miami officials have announced plans to review municipal policies regarding adult‑minor interactions in public spaces, particularly near hotels and other venues frequented by adolescents. The city also reaffirmed its commitment to providing mental health resources to families in crisis, aiming to prevent future cases of exploitation.

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As Duarte awaits sentencing, the broader conversation around the responsibilities of psychologists and the oversight of professional licensure continues to intensify. Stakeholders in the fields of psychology and law enforcement are calling for clearer guidelines to safeguard vulnerable youth from abuse by professionals who hold positions of trust.