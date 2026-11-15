Psychologist Warns Parents Against Fixing Children's Christmas Trees

Child psychologist Becky Spelman warns that secretly fixing children's Christmas decorations harms self-esteem. New Crayola survey reveals 30% of parents redo trees, risking emotional damage to kids.

Leading UK child psychologist Dr. Becky Spelman has issued a urgent warning to parents regarding a common festive behavior that may inadvertently damage children's self-esteem. The practice in question involves parents secretly rearranging or removing their children's homemade Christmas decorations after the kids have gone to sleep. While many parents view this as a harmless way to improve the aesthetic of the holiday display, experts argue it sends a negative message about the value of the child's creative effort.

The Psychological Impact of Secret Redeclaration

Dr. Spelman, who serves as the Clinical Director at The Private Therapy Clinic, explains that decorating the Christmas tree is not merely about visual appeal for children. It is a significant act of imagination, self-expression, and contribution to the family unit. When a child proudly hangs a handmade ornament, they are sharing a part of themselves. Seeing that specific decoration remain on the tree signals that their effort has been noticed, valued, and that they have a secure place in family traditions. Removing or hiding these items can make children feel their contributions are inadequate or not good enough.

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The psychologist emphasizes that creative freedom allows children to feel more willing to attempt new tasks, even when the final result is imperfect. Repeatedly correcting a child's art or creations through silent intervention can erode their confidence. The core issue is not a single instance of adjustment, but the pattern of behavior where children regularly see their work quietly fixed or moved out of sight. This consistent correction can lead to feelings of inadequacy and reduced willingness to engage in creative activities.

Social Media Pressure Drives Perfectionism

A nationwide study commissioned by Crayola and conducted by Perspectus Global in October 2026 provides data supporting these psychological concerns. The survey of 2,000 parents revealed that three in ten respondents secretly redecorate their Christmas tree once their children are asleep. This statistic highlights a widespread disconnect between parental intentions and child psychology. The research indicates that social media is a significant factor exacerbating this behavior, with two-thirds of parents admitting to feeling pressure to create a picture-perfect tree for online sharing.

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The data shows that almost half of parents admit to moving baubles that their children had lovingly hung. Furthermore, 15 percent have removed decorations altogether because they spoiled the visual look of the tree. A quarter of parents insist on a strict color scheme, while 27 percent require evenly spaced decorations. Specific frustrations include 18 percent of parents banning tinsel, 35 percent considering clustered baubles a decorating crime, and 21 percent being unable to tolerate a wonky star or angel. These aesthetic standards directly conflict with the developmental needs of children.

Divergent Parenting Approaches to Holiday Decor

Not all parents adhere to the strict aesthetic standards revealed by the survey. Almost half of respondents proudly display their children's homemade decorations without alteration. Thirty-three percent believe that children's homemade items are more special than expensive store-bought ones. Forty-one percent believe that a Christmas tree should tell a family's unique story rather than conform to external trends. This perspective values the narrative and emotional connection of the decorations over their visual symmetry.

The survey also highlights the long-term value parents place on these imperfections. One in five parents have kept childhood creations for over ten years, while 15 percent have saved every single decoration their child has ever made. For 34 percent of parents, the primary goal is encouraging creativity. Thirty-six percent treasure the memories associated with the process, and 32 percent value the quality time spent making decorations together. These attitudes foster a supportive environment for child development.

Recommended Strategies for Balanced Decoration

Dr. Spelman acknowledges that wanting a tree that looks lovely is completely understandable. She clarifies that moving an odd bauble here and there does not make someone a bad parent. However, she suggests that if children regularly notice their creations being fixed, it can cause emotional harm. To mitigate this, she recommends a middle ground where parents give children their own branch or a small tree to decorate however they like.

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This approach allows parents to maintain a visually pleasing main tree while respecting the child's creative autonomy. Parents might see five baubles hanging from one branch or a lopsided angel on the separate tree, but children see something they made themselves. These imperfect decorations often become the most treasured items in a family because they hold specific memories of who the child was at that age. Allowing children to decorate however they like, as supported by 33 percent of respondents, ensures that trees remain fun rather than fashionable.