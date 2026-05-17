Pub of the Year: The Victoria, a beloved Manchester drinking spot, wins CAMRA award

The Victoria, a popular drinking spot in Manchester, has been named Pub of the Year by CAMRA. The Hydes pub, on Wilmslow Road, was recognised for being a 'standard bearer of hospitality' and praised for its ability to welcome a varied crowd of regulars spanning from university freshers to 90-year-old pensioners.

The Victoria has just been named Pub of the Year by CAMRA - and now it's our Pub of the Week too. The Hydes pub, on Wilmslow Road, was recognised for being a ' standard bearer of hospitality ', and was praised for its ability to welcome in a varied crowd of regulars spanning from university freshers to 90-year-old pensioners.

The pub, which is also a regular fixture in the national Good Beer Guide, was also praised for its on-going charitable work which has been instrumental in life-changing fundraisers and campaigners. We are delighted the Victoria has been recognised with this award, Adam Mayers, managing director of Hydes, recently said.

The Victoria is a much-loved pub at the heart of its community, and this recognition reflects the brilliant job the team does every day to create a welcoming and memorable experience. We couldn't be prouder of what they've created and recognition by CAMRA is richly deserved. Withington has many drinking spots all with something different to offer, which makes for a great pub crawl.

One of our proudest moments came recently when we were named CAMRA Pub of the Year for Stockport and South Manchester. It was a huge achievement for the whole team and recognition of everything the pub stands for within the local community. We are equally proud of the charitable work we support, particularly our long standing partnership with the Mero’s World Foundation.

The charity was founded by local mother Kelly Brown in memory of her son Rhamero West, who was tragically killed in Manchester in 2021 at just 16 years old. Its mission is to tackle knife crime and create better opportunities for young people across the community. Over the past two years, the pub has raised funds for the foundation through New Year’s Eve events, raffles and sponsored marathons.

That support has helped fund one of the charity’s most important initiatives, the installation of emergency bleed control cabinets across Greater Manchester. The cabinets contain potentially life saving equipment designed to help people respond to serious injuries before paramedics arrive. One of the kits installed outside the pub was credited with helping save a life during an incident nearby last year. Get your friends together for a drink and a chat and watch the live sports that are always on.

Withington has many drinking spots all with something different to offer, which makes for a great pub crawl. And what a fantastic way to meet new people and make new friends





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