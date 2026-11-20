Registered nutritionist Rob Hobson breaks down the nutritional value of popular UK pub snacks like crisps, scampi fries and peanuts to help you make healthier choices during Christmas party season.

As the UK enters the festive season characterized by frequent visits to pubs and wine bars, registered nutritionist Rob Hobson warns that traditional bar snacks can significantly impact health if chosen without care. Hobson, the author of The Low Appetite Cookbook, highlights that alcohol consumption naturally stimulates appetite, leading individuals to consume larger quantities of food than they would sober. Consequently, understanding the nutritional differences between options like crisps, scampi fries, and peanuts becomes critical for maintaining dietary balance during this busy period.

The Nutritional Reality of Classic Crisps

While a 25g packet of crisps contains approximately 125 to 135 calories and one gram of saturated fat, nutritionists note that the processing of potatoes into chips removes vital nutrients like vitamin C while increasing fat content. Despite these drawbacks, Hobson points out that most popular brands are surprisingly low in salt, containing around 0.3g which represents only five per cent of the daily recommended limit. He advises that plain salted varieties are preferable because highly flavoured options often contain unnecessary preservatives and artificial flavourings that add little nutritional value.

Also read Rob Crane and GTA Fans Take Two Weeks Off for Grand Theft Auto VI Release

Scampi Fries Contain Zero Shellfish and High Salt

Scampi Fries, launched by manufacturer Smiths in the 1980s and now the top-selling packaged pub snack in the UK, are often misunderstood due to their name. The product actually contains zero shellfish and is made from a fried cereal-based mixture designed to resemble langoustine tail meat, yet it offers very little protein or fibre. A standard 27g bag contains 148 calories and 0.8g of salt, which exceeds thirteen per cent of the daily recommended intake of 6g and is nearly three times the salt content of a typical crisp packet.

Peanuts Offer Protein and Healthy Unsaturated Fats

A 30g handful of peanuts is ranked by Hobson as one of the healthiest options available in British bars, providing seven to eight grams of protein and magnesium which supports muscle and nerve function. These nuts are rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that protects cells from damage, and niacin, a B vitamin essential for energy metabolism, while offering fibre comparable to a single banana. Hobson recommends sticking to a standard 30g serving to avoid overconsuming the roughly 170 to 180 calories present in a single portion, noting that unsalted varieties are ideal but standard salted brands remain reasonable in sodium content.

Advertisement

Impact of Alcohol on Snacking Habits

The combination of alcohol and snacking creates a specific physiological response where the stimulant effect of drink leads to increased hunger and a tendency to eat more than usual. Hobson emphasizes that choosing snacks with higher protein or fibre content, such as peanuts, is more likely to keep hunger at bay compared to calorie-dense options like pastry-based items or refined carbohydrates. This biological reaction means that portion control is particularly important when consuming calorie-dense foods in a pub environment, as the natural satiety signals can be overridden by social drinking habits.

Comparing Calorie Density and Saturated Fat

When comparing the top contenders, peanuts contain mostly unsaturated fats which are better for cardiovascular health than the saturated fats found in many other popular pub treats like scampi fries or pork pies. While scampi fries offer 50 per cent more saturated fat than crisps and include added sugar for flavour, peanuts provide a more balanced macronutrient profile that supports long-term heart health. Research linked to regular nut consumption suggests a reduced risk of heart disease, making them a superior choice for those monitoring their fat intake while enjoying evening drinks.

Final Verdicts on Popular Bar Food Choices

Scampi Fries receive the lowest health rating from the expert due to their high salt content and lack of nutritional substance, while plain crisps receive a moderate rating for being a relatively lower-salt option if consumed in moderation. Peanuts achieve the highest score because they deliver essential nutrients including protein, fibre, and healthy fats that help sustain energy levels without the negative impacts of excessive sodium or empty calories. Hobson concludes that being aware of these differences allows pub-goers to enjoy the festive season without compromising their dietary goals or overall health.