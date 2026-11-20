A new survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center reveals that despite declining case numbers and a shift toward endemic circulation, American public knowledge and awareness of mpox have changed very little since 2024. While vaccine willingness remains strong, significant knowledge gaps and persistent misperceptions about the virus's origins and transmission continue to plague the national health discourse.

Four years after the initial major global outbreak of mpox captured widespread media attention and public alarm, the landscape of the disease in the United States has shifted significantly in terms of epidemiology, yet public awareness and scientific literacy regarding the virus have remained largely stagnant.

According to a new nationally representative survey conducted by the Annenberg Public Policy Center at the University of Pennsylvania, Americans' understanding of mpox has changed very little over the past couple of years, despite the evolving nature of the viral threat. The survey, which concluded in October of 2026, reveals a stark decline in immediate public engagement with the topic.

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Only eight percent of U.S. adults reported seeing, reading, or hearing anything about mpox in the past month, a figure that represents a notable decrease from eleven percent recorded in July 2024 and a dramatic drop from the eighty percent peak observed in July 2022 when the global outbreak was gaining widespread momentum. This disparity between low-level ongoing transmission and low public engagement raises critical questions about how effectively health messaging is reaching the population during periods of reduced case numbers.

CDC Tracks Ongoing Mpox Cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to monitor the situation closely, noting that while overall case counts have declined substantially since the height of the pandemic-era surge, ongoing low-level transmission has persisted within specific communities. As of late October 2026, the CDC reported 1,369 cases of mpox for the year, suggesting a likely transition toward endemic circulation rather than a complete cessation of the virus.

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The data highlights that the epidemiology of mpox is not static; as the virus continues to circulate at low levels, public understanding of who is at highest risk, the specific mechanics of how the virus spreads, and the protective efficacy of vaccination must keep pace with these changes. Ken Winneg, the managing director of survey research at the Annenberg Public Policy Center, emphasized the importance of this dynamic, stating that the persistence of knowledge gaps matters precisely because the virus has not stood still.

The survey finds that many of the knowledge deficits identified in previous assessments remain essentially unchanged, leaving portions of the population potentially vulnerable to misinformation or unaware of current health recommendations. Despite these lingering gaps in factual knowledge, there are encouraging signs regarding public willingness to engage with preventive measures.

Vaccine Acceptance Remains High

The survey indicates that willingness to get vaccinated remains high, with sixty-nine percent of respondents saying they would be somewhat or very likely to get an mpox vaccine if exposed to the virus, a figure virtually unchanged from the sixty-eight percent recorded in 2024. Furthermore, the proportion of people who stated they would be very likely to get vaccinated increased significantly from thirty-eight percent in 2024 to forty-four percent in the current survey.

However, persistent misperceptions continue to cloud public discourse. Sixteen percent of respondents believe it is definitely or probably true that mpox was bioengineered in a laboratory, a claim that lacks evidence and has been debunked by fact-checking organizations.

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Misinformation Persists Among Adults

Additionally, seven percent incorrectly believe that receiving the Covid-19 vaccine increases a person's chances of getting mpox, while nearly two-thirds correctly reject this false claim. These findings underscore the need for sustained, clear public health communication to address both genuine knowledge deficits and entrenched misinformation as the country navigates the long tail of the mpox public health challenge.