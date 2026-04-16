Public Bodies Defy Supreme Court Ruling on Biological Sex in Women's Spaces

A year after a landmark Supreme Court ruling defining 'woman' by biological sex in the Equality Act, a significant number of public bodies, including NHS trusts and police forces, are failing to comply, allowing biological males into women-only spaces and sparking criticism of governmental delay and legal disregard.

On the first anniversary of a landmark Supreme Court ruling affirming that 'woman' in the Equality Act refers to biological sex , a significant number of public bodies are reportedly failing to comply. A Daily Mail audit has revealed that nearly 400 NHS trusts, police forces, local authorities, and government departments continue to operate with outdated policies. These policies allegedly permit individuals who identify as transgender but are biologically male to access women-only spaces, such as changing rooms and toilets.

Critics have condemned these findings as inexcusable and indicative of a profound disregard for legal precedent, which they argue has inflicted substantial harm upon women and girls. Ministers have been criticized for delaying the release of guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on how to implement the ruling, a delay that has persisted since September. Many audited organizations have cited this governmental inertia as the reason for their continued non-compliance, claiming to be in a state of uncertainty.

Conservative MP Kemi Badenoch has emphasized the non-negotiable nature of the law, stating that its enforcement should not be contingent on political leadership. She asserts that a year after the Supreme Court's unequivocal judgment, the failure of the Labour party to provide clear direction has emboldened some public bodies to treat the law as an option rather than a mandate. This stance is echoed by Claire Coutinho, the Tories' shadow equalities minister, who, writing in the Daily Mail, characterized the situation as a betrayal and a failure of leadership, attributing the ongoing issues to cowardice and obfuscation within the Labour Party's approach to women's rights.

The Supreme Court's ruling, which was met with celebration by women's rights activists, unequivocally stated that 'woman' and 'sex' as defined in the Equality Act 2010 refer to biological sex. This judgment has far-reaching implications for the operation of single-sex spaces and services across the United Kingdom. The written judgment provides examples of affected areas, including counselling services for victims of rape and domestic violence, women's refuges, female-only hospital wards, and changing rooms. It clarifies that while trans women with a Gender Recognition Certificate (GRC) are protected, their exclusion from single-sex spaces can be legally permissible if it is deemed proportionate.

The government had initially indicated that the ruling would bring much-needed clarity and confidence to both women and service providers. Experts in employment law have suggested that the ruling offers employers greater clarity regarding the establishment and maintenance of single-sex spaces for their staff. Lara Brown, a senior Research Fellow at Policy Exchange, has articulated that a trans woman with a GRC who is excluded from a single-sex space cannot legally claim discrimination based on her sex, as the ruling effectively legalizes the exclusion of biological men from spaces designated as single-sex. However, it is important to note that trans individuals remain protected under the gender reassignment provisions of the Equality Act. This means they can still pursue legal claims if they experience discrimination or harassment. Employment experts caution that a failure to maintain an inclusive workplace, irrespective of specific protected characteristics, could still expose employers to discrimination lawsuits.

Susan Smith, the founder of For Women Scotland, the organization that spearheaded the successful legal challenge, has expressed dismay at the public bodies' reliance on the need for further guidance. She argues that the Supreme Court's ruling is unambiguous and that the EHRC has repeatedly underscored the unacceptability of delays. Smith strongly advocates for the government to take a firm stance and compel these bodies to adhere to the law. The UK's highest court's unanimous decision in April confirmed that 'sex' in the Equality Act pertains to biological identity and not self-identification or a GRC, thereby legally obligating service providers to uphold single-sex spaces based on biological sex. This mandate applies to a broad spectrum of public-facing organizations, encompassing retailers, fitness centers, governmental bodies, healthcare providers, law enforcement agencies, correctional facilities, hospitality establishments, and entertainment venues





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