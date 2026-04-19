Public Disapproval Mounts for Sussexes' Commercial Title Use; Prince William Faces Scrutiny Over Finances

An exclusive poll reveals an overwhelming majority of Britons oppose the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leveraging their royal titles for commercial gain. The survey also indicates a public desire for greater financial transparency from Prince William and skepticism regarding King Charles's upcoming state visit to the US.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing renewed public backlash as a recent poll indicates a significant majority of Britons are strongly against them utilizing their esteemed titles for commercial purposes. The exclusive survey, conducted for The Mail on Sunday, underscores a prevailing sentiment that the couple's ventures, particularly their recent Australian tour, have blurred the lines between public service and personal profit.

This sentiment echoes concerns previously expressed by Queen Elizabeth II regarding the complexities of royal commitments versus private enterprise. The tour itself, dubbed a 'faux royal tour' by some observers, saw the Sussexes engage in a mix of charitable activities alongside highly lucrative business engagements, a situation that royal insiders suggest the late monarch had sought to avoid when the couple initially stepped back from senior royal duties. Further revelations from the poll highlight public demand for increased financial transparency from Prince William, the Prince of Wales. Amid ongoing discussions surrounding the Duchy of Cornwall, a substantial portfolio of properties and investments managed by the Prince, a notable portion of the surveyed British adults believe he should be more forthcoming about his income and its allocation. This call for openness contrasts with current practices, as the Prince voluntarily pays income tax on his earnings from the Duchy but has not disclosed the specific amounts. The poll also revealed a significant proportion of respondents feel that royal wills, including those of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, should be made public after the death of senior royals, a practice that deviates from the long-standing convention of sealing such documents. Adding to the current climate of royal scrutiny, the survey also touches upon King Charles's forthcoming state visit to the United States. A considerable segment of the public expressed reservations about the timing and appropriateness of this high-profile engagement, particularly in light of ongoing domestic concerns. The findings of this poll, commissioned during a period of intense public interest in the financial dealings and public profiles of various members of the Royal Family, provide a stark reflection of current public sentiment and raise important questions about the future of royal engagement with commercial ventures and financial transparency. The results suggest a public keen on accountability and clear distinctions between royal duties and private financial interests, impacting perceptions of both the Sussexes' activities and the financial disclosures of other senior royals





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