Public Pressure Mounts for Reeves to Scrap Fuel Duty Hike Amid Soaring Petrol Prices

A majority of the British public wants Chancellor Rachel Reeves to scrap the planned fuel duty hike due to the increasing fuel prices linked to the Iran war. This comes as other European countries take measures to aid motorists.

A significant portion of the British public is urging Chancellor Rachel Reeves to reconsider the planned fuel duty hike, as drivers grapple with soaring petrol prices exacerbated by the ongoing Iran war. A recent poll indicates that a substantial 68% of respondents support ditching the fuel duty increase, which is set to come into effect in September and add an estimated £3 to the cost of a full tank on average.

This sentiment reflects widespread concern about the war's impact on fuel costs, with 80% of those polled expressing worry about the rising prices and potential fuel shortages. The most popular measure proposed to alleviate the burden on motorists is a cap on petrol and diesel prices at forecourts, supported by 77% of respondents, followed closely by scrapping the planned fuel duty hike. Further measures gaining support include issuing more licenses for North Sea drilling (53%) and mandating work-from-home arrangements where possible (51%). However, less popular options such as petrol rationing (24%) or restricting road usage (16%) have found less favor. \Contrastingly, several European nations have taken proactive steps to ease the financial strain on motorists. Spain has implemented a £4.3 billion fund to reduce VAT on fuel by approximately 26p per liter, mirroring initiatives in Portugal and Sweden. Other countries such as Croatia, Greece, Austria, and Hungary have implemented measures like price caps on pump prices or limitations on forecourt profit margins. Austria has also reduced petrol taxes, while Germany has prohibited forecourts from increasing prices more than once a day. Australia has similarly taken action, temporarily halving petrol taxes for three months. Analysis from the RAC Foundation estimates the Iran war has cost drivers an extra £1 billion at the pumps. This figure is calculated by comparing pre-war pump prices to current prices, highlighting the impact of oil shortages and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. Consequently, the Chancellor has seen an increase of nearly £170 million in VAT receipts within a month, prompting critics to suggest she utilizes these funds to postpone the scheduled fuel duty increase. Moreover, several business leaders have advocated for even deeper fuel tax cuts.\Today's figures reveal further increases in petrol and diesel prices, with diesel reaching 191.11p per liter, a 34% surge since the war's commencement. Petrol prices have also climbed to 158.03p, representing a 19% increase. Filling the average 55-liter tank in a family car now costs nearly £14 more for petrol and almost £27 more for diesel compared to pre-war prices. While hopes for price reductions exist, contingent on a successful US-Iran ceasefire, a permanent peace agreement, and the continued openness of the Strait of Hormuz, the timeframe for these changes to translate into lower pump prices is likely several weeks or even months. This delay stems from the lag between wholesale price drops and price adjustments at forecourts, as many retailers purchase fuel in bulk and continue selling at the higher prices until their existing stock is depleted. Shadow Transport Minister Greg Smith has strongly criticized Labour's policy, emphasizing the essential role cars play for millions of Britons and calling the fuel duty hike a significant blow. He urges the Chancellor and the Prime Minister to acknowledge the current economic realities and scrap the planned increase





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Fuel Duty Petrol Prices Iran War Rachel Reeves Fuel Taxes

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