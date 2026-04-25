Pubs Bar Councillors Over Parking Fee Decision in Kent Seaside Town

Pubs in Queenborough, Kent, have banned ten councillors who voted to introduce parking charges, claiming the fees will devastate local businesses. The new £1.60-per-hour charges for the Park Road car park have sparked widespread anger and petitions.

A wave of discontent has swept through the seaside town of Queenborough , on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent , as local pubs unite in protest against a recent decision by ten councillors to introduce parking charges .

From April 1st, drivers utilizing the Park Road car park will face a fee of £1.60 per hour, a stark contrast to the previously free parking arrangement. This decision, made by the Swale Borough Council's Environmental Services and Climate Change Committee in November 2025, has ignited significant backlash from residents and business owners alike, resulting in multiple petitions garnering over 2,800 signatures. The core of the issue lies in the perceived detrimental impact of the charges on local businesses.

Pub owners and managers argue that the fees will discourage customers, leading to a decline in revenue and potentially forcing establishments to close. In a bold display of solidarity, several pubs – including The Old House at Home, The Flying Dutchman, and The Rose Inn – have publicly barred the ten councillors responsible for the decision. Signs prominently displayed outside these establishments inform the councillors that their patronage is no longer welcome.

Bar staff and managers express frustration over what they see as a selfish and short-sighted decision, emphasizing that the councillors themselves are unlikely to be affected by the charges as they do not regularly use the car park. They believe the council should be actively supporting local businesses, not implementing policies that hinder their success.

The situation is particularly dire for businesses like The Rose Inn, where the manager reports a significant drop in customers and concerns about the impact on staff parking. The controversy extends beyond the pub industry. Business owners point out that the parking charges will likely drive customers to larger chains, such as Starbucks and Costa, which offer free parking, further exacerbating the challenges faced by small, independent businesses.

While some, like the tea shop Bosuns, believe barring the councillors is ineffective as they rarely visit Queenborough, the overwhelming sentiment is one of anger and disappointment. Even individuals who are exempt from the charges, such as Ray Featherstone MBE, a blue badge holder, are parking on the street in solidarity, highlighting the broader community concern. The situation raises questions about the council's priorities and its commitment to supporting the local economy.

The imposed charges are seen as a counterproductive measure that will ultimately harm the town's vitality and potentially lead to business closures and job losses. The pubs' collective action serves as a powerful statement of resistance against a decision perceived as detrimental to the well-being of Queenborough and its residents





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