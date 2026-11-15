Pulisic's Blunt Pochettino Message Before Manchester United Move

Christian Pulisic offers brief comments on Mauricio Pochettino's departure from the USMNT ahead of his appointment as Manchester United head coach on November 18.

Christian Pulisic delivered a notably concise message regarding Mauricio Pochettino immediately following the United States Men's National Team's decisive 6-0 victory over Haiti in the first leg of the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final on Saturday. The US captain, who leads the squad in both influence and performance, offered only brief reflections on the Argentine manager's tenure rather than an elaborate tribute to his leadership.

Pochettino's Unprecedented Manchester United Appointment

Mauricio Pochettino is scheduled to officially assume the role of head coach at Manchester United on November 18, marking an unprecedented move within the club's 148-year history. This appointment comes just four days before United is set to face a difficult Premier League return against Liverpool at Anfield, adding immediate pressure to his initial weeks in charge. The timing requires Pochettino to conclude his responsibilities with the national team before transitioning to the English Premier League.

Also read Pochettino's No-Nonsense Approach at Manchester United

Pulisic Reflects on National Team Tenure

When asked to comment on Pochettino's imminent departure following the dominant win against Haiti, Pulisic stated that they had some good moments and that the manager brought a lot of excitement to the team. He chose not to dwell extensively on the transition, suggesting a pragmatic approach to the change in leadership at the helm of the USMNT. This brevity contrasts sharply with the outpourings of gratitude seen from other players in the squad.

Contrasting Reactions Within the Squad

While Pulisic remained reserved, teammate Sebastian Berhalter emphasized the foundational work Pochettino has done, stating the coach instilled a fighting spirit and pride in representing America despite being an Argentinian coach. Berhalter highlighted that the team understands their expectations and works at 100 percent to uphold the national badge. Other players echoed this sentiment, noting the clear playing style and expressing that keeping such a top coach would be a no-brainer for the program's continued success.

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Recent History and Strategic Challenges

Pochettino was appointed USA manager in September 2024 with the specific task of preparing the team for their home World Cup. In his first year, he led the squad to fourth place in the 2025 CONCACAF Nations League and reached the Gold Cup final, where they lost 2-1 to Mexico. During the World Cup, the team topped their group and secured their first knockout win since 2002 by defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32.

Resolving Past Tensions and Future Steps

The relationship between Pulisic and Pochettino faced public scrutiny in 2025 after the star forward expressed a desire to rest during the Gold Cup, leading to suggestions of a rift. Pulisic later clarified that everything was fine with the head coach, downplaying any internal conflict. As Pochettino prepares for his final match as USMNT manager on November 17, the focus shifts to his upcoming challenge at Manchester United, with the first CONCACAF Nations League leg against Haiti already in the books.