Pupils' fear over Higher Maths exam, which was said to be 'totally unrecognizable' from what they had prepared for, calls for a review.

Over 11,000 pupils signed a petition, requesting a review of the Higher Maths exam after it caused them to fear for their futures. The exam was considered poorly worded and inconsistently structured, with the main complaint being different command words used in questions. The exam was the first one under Qualifications Scotland, which replaced Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), following the disbanding of SQA due to its handling of exam grades and grading during the pandemic.

Pupils complained they feared for their futures after sitting a Higher Maths exam which deviated from what they prepared in class. More than 11,000 signed a petition, asking for a review of the exam.

It was considered poorly worded and inconsistent with previous papers, especially on command words. The exam caused worries among S5 pupils aiming for medicine and other subjects like electrical engineering or law. The EIS teaching union said the exam was considered fair by its maths teachers network, but the Scottish Government stated the decision on exams and question papers is an 'operational matter' for Qualifications Scotland





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Higher Maths Exam S5 Pupils Medical Studies Electrical Engineering Law Fluency Command Words Badly Worded Inconsistently Structured Shift From Past Papers QUALIFICATIONS SCOTLAND Scottish Government Exam Paper Subject Teacher Fair Operational Matter SQA Question Paper

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eating out regularly linked to higher obesity risk worldwideNew research to be presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity (ECO 2026, Istanbul, Turkey, 12-15 May) suggests that no matter where people live, eating out instead of preparing meals at home is linked to weight gain and obesity.

Read more »

Endometriosis linked to slightly higher birth defect risk in infantsFor babies born to people with endometriosis, there is a small but significant increased risk of congenital anomalies, often called birth defects, according to new research in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.250439.

Read more »

Food eaten by most linked to 19 percent higher heart disease riskPeople who regularly eat these foods also face a 65 per cent increased risk of cardiovascular death

Read more »

Nurse Who Falsified Qualifications for High-Paying Nursing Job Faces Prison Sentence if Not PaidTanya Nasir, 47, faced a risks for a catastrophic outcome for patients and staff when she embellished her CV and lied about serving in Afghanistan to get a senior nursing job, received a five-year jail sentence and will face further prison time if she does not pay £278 in court costs.

Read more »