Pupils from Croftfoot Primary had a ball at the national stadium ahead of the nationwide World Cup Day of Dance on Friday, June 12. Schools from across South Lanarkshire will take part in the event, joining youngsters across the country in a celebration combining football, music, and Scottish country dancing ahead of our opening match against Haiti.

Pupils from Croftfoot Primary had a ball at the national stadium ahead of the nationwide World Cup Day of Dance on Friday, June 12. Schools from across South Lanarkshire will take part in the event, joining youngsters across the country in a celebration combining football, music, and Scottish country dancing ahead of our opening match against Haiti.

The initiative, led by the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society (RSCDS) and the Scottish Association of Teachers of Physical Education (SATPE), is encouraging schools to bring football fever to the dancefloor through ceilidh-inspired routines and football-themed dances. Pupils will take part in the ‘World Cup Wheech’, a dance created by pupils at Penpont Primary School in collaboration with SATPE, alongside football-inspired dances including the ‘McTominay Two Step’, ‘Robertson Reel’, and ‘Craig Gordons’.

The World Cup Wheech pays tribute to a number of Scotland stars, including Scott McTominay, Cambuslang’s Kenny McLean, Lawrence Shankland, and Kieran Tierney, whose goals in Scotland’s vital win over Denmark helped book the nation’s place at its first World Cup since France 98. The campaign was officially launched at Barclays Hampden last month by former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough, who represented the country at three World Cups.

And the World Cup Day of Dance was created to encourage young people to get active, celebrate Scotland’s World Cup journey, and experience Scottish country dancing in a fun, inclusive, and accessible way. Gary Coull, chair of RSCDS, said: ‘It is wonderful to see so many schools from across South Lanarkshire taking part in the World Cup Day of Dance.

The World Cup Day of Dance is about using the excitement around Scotland’s World Cup campaign to get young people moving, smiling, and celebrating together. By bringing football and Scottish country dancing into school halls, playgrounds, and PE lessons, we can show pupils that traditional dance is energetic, social, and great fun.

We hope the campaign gives pupils across South Lanarkshire a memorable way to celebrate Scotland’s World Cup journey while discovering the energy, enjoyment, and sense of community that Scottish country dancing can bring. ’ Dom Tollan, president of SATPE, said: ‘It is fantastic to see such a strong response from schools across South Lanarkshire.

This is a brilliant example of how physical education can bring together movement, teamwork, confidence, and creativity in a way that feels exciting and relevant to young people. The build-up to Scotland’s World Cup campaign gives schools a real opportunity to capture pupils’ enthusiasm for football and use it to encourage physical activity.

By combining sport, Scottish country dancing, and national celebration, the World Cup Day of Dance gives pupils a chance to be active, have fun, and feel part of something much bigger happening across the country. ’ Schools from across Scotland will take part in the World Cup Day of Dance throughout the day as the country gears up to support Steve Clarke’s side ahead of the World Cup





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World Cup Day Of Dance Croftfoot Primary South Lanarkshire Scott Mctominay Kenny Mclean Lawrence Shankland Kieran Tierney Alan Rough Steve Clarke France 98 Denmark Croftfoot Primary South Lanarkshire Scott Mctominay Kenny Mclean Lawrence Shankland Kieran Tierney Alan Rough Steve Clarke France 98 Denmark

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