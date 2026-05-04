Pussycat Dolls Axe US Tour Dates Amidst Poor Ticket Sales

The Pussycat Dolls have cancelled the US leg of their comeback tour due to low ticket sales, leaving arenas significantly underfilled despite price reductions. The reunion, featuring only three original members, has also faced criticism from those excluded from the lineup.

The Pussycat Dolls have been compelled to cancel the US portion of their highly anticipated comeback tour due to significantly low ticket sales . Originally planned as a 53-date run encompassing the UK, Europe , and North America, the tour will now exclude all 33 scheduled dates in the United States and Canada .

This decision follows reports of arenas being only 80% full, even after ticket prices were reduced to as low as $30. Ticketmaster has issued notifications to purchasers informing them of a full refund due to event cancellation. Rehearsals, initially slated to begin last month, were postponed before the official cancellation announcement. The reunion features Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger, and Kimberly Wyatt as a trio, marking their first performance together in 16 years.

However, three original members – Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta, and Melody Thornton – were not invited to participate, leading to feelings of exclusion and disappointment. Both Carmit and Jessica have publicly expressed their surprise and frustration at being overlooked for the reunion, with Carmit sharing a video criticizing the incomplete lineup and Jessica stating she learned about the tour through public announcements. The original group disbanded in 2010, with Kimberly citing creative limitations as a contributing factor.

A previous attempt at a reunion in 2019 resulted in the single 'React,' but a planned tour in 2020 was thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The European leg of the tour remains unaffected and is scheduled to commence in Copenhagen in September, with subsequent performances in cities like Paris, Warsaw, and various locations across the UK. The band's representatives have been contacted for comment.

The cancellation highlights the challenges faced by established acts in regaining their audience in the current music landscape, even with significant promotional efforts. The situation also underscores the importance of inclusivity and acknowledging the contributions of all original members in a reunion effort. The tour dates initially included special guests Lil’ Kim and Mya, but the cancellation of the North American leg impacts their involvement as well.

The Pussycat Dolls’ comeback has been met with mixed reactions, and this latest development casts a shadow over their future plans. The decision to proceed with the European tour suggests a stronger fan base and market demand in those regions





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Pussycat Dolls Comeback Tour Ticket Sales Cancellation Nicole Scherzinger Ashley Roberts Kimberly Wyatt Carmit Bachar Jessica Sutta Melody Thornton Reunion Music Entertainment Tour Dates Europe US Canada

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