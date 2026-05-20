Pussycat Dolls' Former 6-Piece Band Now a Trio: New Photos from Their Comeback Performance

The Pussycat Dolls announced their comeback in March and kicked off the tour with their first performance as a trio at a Huda Beauty event in London. Nicole Scherzinger, Kimberly Wyatt, and Ashley Roberts shared sizzling pink looks and put on an eye-catching display. The comeback was marred in controversy due to the exclusion of three of the group's founding members.

Nicole Scherzinger struggled to contain her assets as she squeezed into a plunging pink leotard to join Kimberly Wyatt and Ashley Roberts for their first Pussycat Dolls performance as a trio.

She proved she's still hotter than ever as she put on an eye-popping display in a bright pink ensemble. Meanwhile, Ashley and Kimberly shared their sizzling pink looks to social media.

However, the comeback tour was forced to axe the entire US leg due to poor ticket sales. The trio will, however, continue the European leg of their tour. Those who bought tickets were informed they would receive a full refund automatically, while those who bought theirs from third-party resellers have been advised to contact their point of purchase





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Pussycat Dolls Nicole Scherzinger Kimberly Wyatt Ashley Roberts Comeback Tour US Leg Ticket Sales Third-Party Resellers Concert Tour Performances Europe UK North America Ticketmaster AXS Copenhagen Paris Warsaw Westhollywoodpark OUTLOUD Music Festival Exclusion Of Founding Members Controversy

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