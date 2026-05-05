Putin Mocked Online as Paranoia Grips Kremlin Ahead of Victory Day

Social media is ablaze with memes ridiculing Vladimir Putin's fears of Ukrainian drone attacks and potential coup attempts, as he takes drastic security measures ahead of Russia's Victory Day parade.

Vladimir Putin is facing widespread ridicule on social media platforms as concerns mount regarding his perceived paranoia about potential Ukrainian drone attacks. Reports indicate the Kremlin leader is increasingly secluded in bunkers, responding to escalating threats from Ukrainian missiles and drones.

Simultaneously, anxieties within his inner circle about a possible coup are fueling his heightened state of alert. This atmosphere has spawned a surge of memes depicting Putin in various vulnerable and humorous scenarios, circulating rapidly ahead of the Victory Day parade scheduled for Moscow’s Red Square on Saturday. One popular meme portrays Putin sheltered under an elaborate, armor-plated umbrella, symbolizing his attempts to shield himself from aerial threats.

Another utilizes AI to create a video showing the 73-year-old Russian ruler being actively pursued by a Ukrainian drone, highlighting the perceived vulnerability. A particularly pointed meme features soldiers marching with tanks constructed from cardboard, a direct commentary on the absence of actual Russian tanks and missile carriers in this year’s parade – a consequence of their deployment in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The online mockery extends to visual representations of Putin confined within a metal cage structure, typically used to protect armored vehicles from drone attacks, being physically pushed across Red Square by Russian soldiers. Further memes depict him delivering a speech from inside the same cage, complete with a padlock secured from the outside, emphasizing his isolation and fear.

Another image places Putin among Second World War veterans, but distinguishes him by equipping him with full metal armor, contrasting his perceived need for protection with the historical figures he seeks to emulate. A meme showing Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin pulling Putin inside his mausoleum with the message 'Your time is up!

' adds a layer of symbolic critique. These widespread memes coincide with Putin’s decision to cut mobile internet connectivity in Moscow in anticipation of the Victory Day parade, ostensibly to prevent a coup or assassination attempt. AFP journalists confirmed the mobile internet outage in central Moscow on Tuesday morning, with network providers warning of disruptions lasting until May 9th, the date of the grand military parade.

MTS, a mobile operator, informed subscribers about potential temporary restrictions on mobile internet and text messaging in Moscow and the surrounding region. While the digital ministry later announced the restoration of mobile internet access, it justified the earlier outages as a measure to reduce drone accuracy and enable counterattacks.

The implementation of internet blackouts has become increasingly common in border regions in recent months, with Russia claiming these shutdowns are necessary to disrupt Ukrainian drones that rely on local networks for operation. However, the Moscow outage caused significant disruptions, impacting businesses and essential services. Shops experienced difficulties processing credit card payments, while automatic cash machines, taxi services, and online maps were also affected.

This situation unfolds against a backdrop of intensified Ukrainian long-range drone strikes targeting Russian oil facilities and infrastructure, including a luxury high-rise building in Moscow. Ukraine defends these strikes as legitimate responses to Russia’s nightly drone barrages against Ukrainian cities. In response to these threats, the Kremlin has announced a scaled-down Victory Day parade, excluding cadets and military hardware from the traditional display of force.

Last year, Ukraine attempted to disrupt the parade with explosive-laden drones, causing widespread travel chaos and numerous flight cancellations or delays. Putin frequently leverages the narrative of World War II to justify his actions in Ukraine, a cornerstone of his long-standing rule. Recent reports from European intelligence agencies suggest Putin’s fears of a coup or assassination attempt are well-founded, identifying a former defense minister as a potential source of instability.

Consequently, the Kremlin has significantly increased the president’s personal security, implementing surveillance systems in the homes of close staffers following a series of assassinations targeting top Russian military officials





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