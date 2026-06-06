Putin Rejects Talks, Issues Rallying Call as Ukraine Strikes Deep Inside Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed a peace proposal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a major economic forum in St. Petersburg, instead urging his troops to keep fighting. The remarks coincided with a wave of Ukrainian drone and missile attacks that hit military and energy targets in western Russia, including an ammunition depot near St. Petersburg, oil depots in the Krasnodar region, and infrastructure in annexed Crimea. The attacks have disrupted supply lines, forced civilian restrictions, and demonstrated Ukraine's ability to strike far behind front lines. Analysts suggest Zelensky's outreach targets Putin's inner circle, where war fatigue may be growing.

The Kremlin dictator, 73, accused his adversary of 'rudeness' in alluding to his 'old age' in an open letter. Zelensky had also warned Putin of the risk of a coup to oust him if he fails to halt the war due to rising dissent in his ruling circle.

But Putin - speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - bluntly refused talks and instead issued a Stalin‑style rallying call to his troops currently losing ground in the conflict.

'We should not address the author of this letter … but rather our soldiers on the contact line. The whole country is watching you; the whole country is proud of you and hoping for you. Work, brothers,' he told them. A vast naval ammunition depot at the 81263 military unit, part of the 7082nd Technical Mine and Torpedo Base, was ablaze and detonating in the Leningrad region following a direct hit.

A major Category 1 alert over exploding 'hazardous' explosives was issued, and a lockdown was ordered in St. Petersburg. Governor Alexander Beglov urged residents to stay indoors: 'I ask St Petersburg residents to stay in their homes and not go outside. There may be disruptions to mobile internet. Information about the elimination of the air threat will be provided later.

' It was immediately unclear if Putin remained in the city after his appearance at the forum on Friday. For the second time in three days, Ukraine also struck Kronstadt, Putin's naval port close to St. Petersburg, where fire was seen early today at a key military training facility. The V. A. Fock Institute of Physics in Petrodvorets was hit by a drone that dramatically skimmed trees before exploding.

Separately, a massive inferno ignited at the Poltava oil depot in Ust‑Labinsk, Krasnodar region, with a blaze covering 54,000 square feet. A mystery fire at an oil refinery in Tyumen, western Siberia, was not confirmed as a Ukrainian strike. The aim of this strike appeared to be to deepen a crisis marked by growing Russian fuel rationing and to hamper efforts to supply Crimea and other occupied territories.

New strikes on Hell's Highway - the so‑called Novorossiya trunk road through annexed Ukraine - have caused carnage on this key route where Kyiv now claims 'fire control' due to drone attacks and mines. The Putin regime has been forced to ban the transport of children and civilian cars on the P‑280 route and the P‑150 Highway. Rerouting of planes in southern Russia added to the chaos for tourists seeking to reach and leave the Crimean peninsula.

Ukrainian drones also hit the Research Institute of Marine Thermal Engineering in St. Petersburg, according to reports. In recent days, Ukraine has destroyed seven ships from Putin's navy, the FSB security service, and a shadow fleet of sanctions‑busting vessels. Zelensky's plea to Putin to hold talks to end the war was seen as aimed more at figures in his circle growing tired of the conflict than at the implacable dictator.

Intelligence suggests powerbrokers close to Putin could eventually pressure him to engage in negotiations to freeze the conflict. As the Ukrainian strikes were launched, Zelensky, 48, said of Putin's refusal to talk: 'Unfortunately, the Russian side is again choosing war - everyone heard today's response. I think many in the world were disappointed by this response.

He doesn't want to change anything and doesn't want to admit that his war is only pleasing to him and those who are making money from it - they were all very smiling today.





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Ukraine Russia Putin Zelensky St. Petersburg Drone Strikes Ammunition Depot Oil Depot War Sanctions Naval Attacks Kronstadt Crimea Negotiations

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