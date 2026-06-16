A group of Russian operatives, led by a mysterious figure known as 'El Money', have been linked to a series of arson attacks on the home of British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. The attacks, which took place in May, were carried out by two young men who were recruited by El Money via encrypted messaging services. The men, Roman Lavrynovych and Stanislav Carpiuc, were paid £3,000 in crypto-currency to set fire to a car and two properties in north London. El Money has been described as a 'Russian state-sanctioned project' by the US, and has been linked to a number of other activities, including the creation of fake online groups and the posting of lies about the motive for the arson attacks. The Russian embassy has denied any involvement in the plot, but the BBC's report has been backed up by the Financial Times. The question now is whether El Money was acting on his own, or whether he was part of a larger operation.

At no point during the trial of three young men charged with conducting an arson campaign against the Prime Minister was the identity of the plot's mysterious mastermind revealed.

Referred to only as 'El Money', the Russian-speaking man operated in the shadows, sharing details of potential targets using encrypted messaging services and transferring cash via untraceable crypto-currency accounts. But yesterday it was claimed the man behind the plot was a young Russian diplomat called Evgeny 'EL' Lyukshin, a senior official's son. Schooled in information warfare by spies and propagandists, the 23-year-old, identified by the BBC, is said to be close to the highest levels of power in Moscow.

Lyukshin has even been pictured with Russia's deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko. His father is believed to be a senior Russian diplomat who served at the embassy in Denmark, with access to sensitive Nato files. The BBC alleges the arson attack was 'just one part of an extensive campaign of sabotage, provocation and lies leading all the way to the Russian state'.

It added: 'Russian operatives ran their sabotage and provocation campaign remotely through social media and the messaging app Telegram, we found, creating fake online far-Right and Muslim groups, which were used to organise acts of vandalism in the UK and stir up division and fear. Yesterday it was claimed the man behind the plot was a young Russian diplomat called Evgeny 'EL' Lyukshin (pictured, in background) Lyukshin was pictured with Russia's deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko 'Accounts based in Russia posted lies about the motive for the arson attacks targeting Starmer, which were spread by figures such as far-Right anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson.

' Lyukshin did not respond to the BBC's questions about his role in the Starmer plot. But when it challenged him over his involvement, within hours the propaganda channel El Money had been using disappeared from the internet.

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy said yesterday: 'We reject any attempt to associate Russia or its foreign ministry with unlawful activities'. The BBC's report was backed up by the Financial Times, which yesterday reported that El Money was located in Russia and closely aligned with NoName057(16), a pro-Kremlin 'hacktivist' group the US has called a Russian 'state-sanctioned project'.

Apart from organising the firebombing of Sir Keir's home in Islington - occupied at the time by his sister-in-law - El Money attempted to exacerbate social tensions in Britain by recruiting people to engage in painting anti-Islamic graffiti at mosques and other sites across London. The individuals hired to carry out such crimes tended to be gullible individuals purely motivated by a lust for cash.

Which was certainly the case with the two young men convicted yesterday at the Old Bailey of being behind the series of arson attacks targeting the Prime Minister. Roman Lavrynovych, the ringleader, was living in London having fled Ukraine with his family. Looking for work, he came across the individual nicknamed El Money online.

But rather than run a mile when the unidentified stranger offered to pay him £3,000 in crypto-currency to set fire to a car and two properties in north London, 22-year-old Lavrynovych readily agreed, roping in Stanislav Carpiuc, 27, to help. A third man, 35-year-old Ukrainian Petro Pochynok, was charged alongside the two men. But yesterday he was cleared of conspiring to damage property by fire.

Eager but amateur, within hours of the final attack last May, Lavrynovych - a builder and wannabe model - was arrested. At no point during the trial of three young men charged with conducting an arson campaign (pictured) against the Prime Minister was the identity of the plot's mysterious mastermind revealed The young man was quickly linked to the crime scenes by his bus journeys, CCTV footage and mobile phone tracking data.

He was caught on camera at B&Q buying the white spirit used to start the fire, and traces of the liquid were found on his Fila trainers. Photos on his phone recorded reconnaissance trips, along with video and images of the actual blazes. On top of which were hundreds of incriminating messages to his co-accused and to El Money - an account that was said in court to be operated by more than one person.

Lavrynovych would subsequently insist he had no idea of the significance of the targets - claiming to not even know who Sir Keir was. Arsonists firebombed Sir Keir Starmer's home after Russian 'El Money' offered them cash That the duo may indeed have been truly ignorant of the significance of what they had done was backed up by a message sent by El Money to Lavrynovych after the final blaze, in which the mastermind wrote: 'We are not even sure if he knows who he is, but he's a good lad.

' The message was sent just hours after the attack, and it appears to confirm that El Money had been using the two men to further his own goals, rather than genuinely trying to help them. Meanwhile, the Russian embassy has denied any involvement in the plot, saying that Russia 'poses no threat to the United Kingdom or its people and harbours no aggressive intentions towards Britain.

' However, the BBC's report has been backed up by the Financial Times, which has reported that El Money was located in Russia and was closely aligned with the pro-Kremlin hacktivist group NoName057(16). This group has been described as a 'Russian state-sanctioned project' by the US.

The Financial Times has also reported that El Money was involved in a number of other activities, including the creation of fake online groups and the posting of lies about the motive for the arson attacks. It is clear that El Money was a key player in the plot, and that he was using the two young men to further his own goals.

The question now is whether El Money was acting on his own, or whether he was part of a larger operation. The Russian embassy's denial of any involvement in the plot is not convincing, and it is clear that Russia was involved in some way. The BBC's report has been backed up by the Financial Times, and it is clear that El Money was a key player in the plot.

The question now is whether El Money was acting on his own, or whether he was part of a larger operation





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