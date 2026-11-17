Ukrainian forces strike the Kerch Bridge for a second time in 24 hours, causing severe structural damage and halting traffic, while Moscow attempts to suppress information on the extent of the destruction.

Ukrainian forces have launched a second airstrike against the Kerch Bridge, the critical infrastructure link between Russia and the Crimea n Peninsula, within a 24-hour period. The attack caused serious structural damage to the crossing, leading Russian occupation officials to immediately suspend all road and rail traffic. Local reports and state media confirm that one of the bridge spans has been destroyed, marking a significant escalation in efforts to disrupt this key supply route.

Mechanics of the Structural Failure and Damage

The initial strike earlier in the day appeared to compromise the bridge's structural integrity before the second attack caused further devastation. The Crimean Wind monitoring group reported that the bridge deck was twisted out of position, indicating that the arch had been deformed during the first incident. Tension cables shifted along with the arch, causing the middle section of the bridge to tilt to one side.

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The second strike targeted the same vulnerable area, resulting in the destruction of a span. State media confirmed the severe damage, noting that the crossing built under Vladimir Putin was seriously compromised. The visual evidence of the distorted bridge deck serves as proof of the ongoing deformation and the failure of the structure to withstand repeated aerial assaults.

Official Reactions and Traffic Restrictions

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Putin-appointed governor of Sevastopol, confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had once again attacked the Crimean Bridge. He stated that traffic has been suspended and that he is in constant contact with Sergei Aksyonov, the Head of the Republic of Crimea. Razvozhayev advised residents that anyone planning to leave Sevastopol for mainland Russia via the bridge should refrain from traveling for the time being.

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Russian officials in occupied Crimea acknowledged the second strike, though they attempted to manage public perception by limiting the release of information. Razvozhayev noted that detailed information on the new damage would only be available in the morning. Despite the official suspension, locals reported that one of the bridge spans had been completely destroyed, raising concerns about the safety of any remaining structural components.

Geopolitical Implications and Strategic Significance

The repeated strikes on the Kerch Bridge pose a potential embarrassment for Vladimir Putin, especially as he prepares to travel to China for meetings with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. The crossing was established as a key symbol of his 2014 invasion and annexation of Crimea, intended to demonstrate Russia's control over the peninsula. It was marketed as the most protected crossing in the world, yet its air defenses failed to prevent these massive Ukrainian strikes.

Putin personally opened the road section of the Crimean Bridge in May 2018, four years after the illegal annexation. The railway section followed in December 2019, further solidifying the land bridge between Russia and Crimea. The failure of this infrastructure highlights the vulnerability of Russian supply lines and the effectiveness of Ukrainian drone warfare tactics in targeting high-value assets.

Historical Context and Future Impact

This incident marks the second major strike on the bridge in a short timeframe, following previous attacks in October 2022, July 2023, and June 2025. These earlier strikes had already weakened the structure, but it remained open for light traffic as a vital lifeline for the seized peninsula. The suspension of traffic disrupts this critical supply chain, impacting both military logistics and civilian movement.

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In addition to the strikes on the Kerch Bridge, Russia targeted bridges in Kyiv overnight, hitting the North and South crossings with ballistic missiles. These actions underscore the broader strategy of infrastructure warfare, with both sides targeting critical transport links. If the Crimean Bridge becomes fully disabled, it could significantly hinder Russia's ability to reinforce its forces in Crimea, altering the strategic balance in the region.