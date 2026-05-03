Russia’s economy is in freefall, and public discontent is rising as Vladimir Putin’s approval ratings plummet. Influencers, public figures, and even former allies are openly criticizing his leadership, raising questions about the stability of his 26-year rule. With economic hardship, military setbacks, and growing dissent, Putin’s once-unassailable authority faces unprecedented challenges.

A subtle but significant shift is underway in Moscow as Vladimir Putin ’s once-unassailable grip on power faces growing challenges. While the Russia n leader’s authority remains formidable, a rising tide of discontent among ordinary citizens, public figures, and even some within his inner circle suggests that his dominance may not be as absolute as it once seemed.

The nation’s economy is in freefall, with inflation soaring and living standards plummeting, while the protracted war in Ukraine—now in its fifth year—has stagnated, leaving many Russians disillusioned. Putin’s approval rating has plummeted to 65.6%, the lowest since the start of the conflict, marking a sharp decline of 12.2 percentage points since January. This erosion of support has been amplified by bold public critiques from unexpected quarters, including figures like Victoria Bonya, a pro-Kremlin influencer with 13 million Instagram followers.

In an explosive 18-minute video that garnered 30 million views in just five days, Bonya—a former reality TV star known for promoting fitness and vegan beauty—delivered a scathing indictment of Putin’s leadership. She accused the president of being shielded from the harsh realities facing ordinary Russians, from environmental disasters like flooding in Dagestan and oil pollution along the Black Sea to the suffocation of small businesses under economic strain.

Her warning that the people’s fear of the regime is turning into defiance, likening them to a ‘coiled spring ready to snap,’ sent shockwaves through Russia’s political establishment. Yet Putin’s 26-year reign has been built on a ruthless system of repression, designed to crush dissent before it can organize into a cohesive movement. Despite the growing unrest, the question remains: just how vulnerable is the Russian leader? Bonya is not alone in her defiance.

Ekaterina Gordon, a singer and television presenter, has also sounded the alarm, warning of a looming revolt among Russian women whose businesses are collapsing, who are drowning in debt from skyrocketing mortgage rates, and whose children are being denied higher education due to budget cuts.

‘This will be the biggest divorce with the authorities,’ she declared, echoing concerns that Russia could be on the brink of another revolutionary upheaval. Gennady Zyuganov, leader of the Communist Party, has even drawn parallels to the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, warning that without urgent economic reforms, Russia risks repeating the chaos that toppled Tsar Nicholas II. But the discontent extends beyond the public sphere.

Ilya Remeslo, a former pro-Kremlin lawyer, has openly declared his ambition to overthrow Putin, claiming that even the president’s inner circle secretly despises him. In a bold interview with Ksenia Sobchak, a media personality often referred to as Putin’s ‘goddaughter,’ Remeslo positioned himself as a potential successor, daring Putin to arrest him.

‘I am the person who knows how to fight Vladimir Putin, who knows the system’s weaknesses, and how to lure people out of it,’ he proclaimed, vowing to create a platform for the millions too afraid to speak out. Remeslo’s defiance has come at a cost—after branding Putin a war criminal and a thief, he was briefly committed to a psychiatric clinic in a move reminiscent of Soviet-era repression. Yet he remains undeterred, continuing his campaign against the regime.

Even within the military, cracks are appearing. Colonel Valery Pigasov, a retired officer, has accused Putin of overseeing a ‘lawless’ army, citing the recent deaths of five elite troops forced to walk through a minefield as evidence of systemic corruption and incompetence.

‘The lawlessness in the special military operation requires serious attention,’ he declared, demanding accountability for the senseless loss of life. As Russia grapples with economic collapse, military stagnation, and a growing chorus of dissent, the once-unthinkable prospect of Putin’s downfall is beginning to seem less far-fetched. Whether this unrest will coalesce into a sustained challenge to his rule remains to be seen, but the signs of instability are impossible to ignore





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