Vladimir Putin's decision to have a warship escorting shadow fleet vessels past the UK coast challenges Sir Keir Starmer's vow to stop illegal oil tankers. This incident has exposed weaknesses in the Royal Navy's ability to respond, leading to criticism of the government's defense strategies and readiness. The events have stirred a debate about Britain's commitment to enforcing sanctions and its ability to assert its sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression.

In a display of geopolitical posturing, Vladimir Putin seemingly mocked Sir Keir Starmer 's commitment to halting illegal oil tankers in the English Channel. The Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich was observed escorting two ' shadow fleet ' vessels past Britain's southern coast, while the Royal Navy could only deploy a support ship, RFA Tideforce, which is armed with limited defensive capabilities, to observe the passage.

This incident has sparked criticism of the British government's defense capabilities and its response to the situation. Starmer, who had previously authorized commandos to intercept these vessels, now faces accusations of lacking effective action, adding fuel to the debate on the state of British defense.\This incident follows Starmer's previous announcement where he approved British commandos to board and halt shadow fleet vessels within UK waters, in a bid to tighten sanctions enforcement. However, the recent events have highlighted the limitations of the Royal Navy's current resources and readiness. The government's actions have been met with criticism from political opponents. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has accused the Prime Minister, currently engaged in a tour of the Gulf, of prioritizing international appearances over tangible action to bolster British defenses. Badenoch specifically raised concerns regarding the delayed arrival of a Royal Navy ship in the Mediterranean to safeguard Cyprus, indicating potential strains on the navy's capacity and operational effectiveness. Furthermore, the absence of a long-awaited Defence Investment Plan has amplified worries about the government's preparedness to meet its defense spending targets. Badenoch has announced that a Conservative government would reinstate the two-child benefit cap to help increase the defense spending. The unfolding events raise questions about Britain's ability to assert its authority in the face of challenges from Russia, and its commitment to upholding international sanctions. Defence Secretary John Healey defends the government’s efforts by emphasizing the sanctions already imposed on the shadow fleet, stating that over 200 sanctioned vessels have been put out of action. He also says that the UK is ready to take military action with allies to intercept the shadow fleet vessels.\The shadow fleet, comprised of ageing tankers, allegedly transports oil and other goods from Russia, often under flags of convenience, to circumvent Western sanctions imposed after the Ukraine invasion. The JEF nations, like Finland, Sweden, and Estonia, have been actively intercepting and investigating suspected shadow tankers in the Baltic Sea. Sir Keir Starmer, during the announcement of the commando raids, voiced concerns about Putin exploiting the situation in the Middle East and seeking higher oil prices. He emphasized the government's commitment to 'starving Putin's war machine' by targeting the illicit profits fueling the conflict in Ukraine. British forces have been actively involved in tracking the shadow fleet for several years, supporting similar operations by other countries. Despite these efforts, the recent events have revealed a gap between rhetoric and action. This discrepancy is raising critical questions about the government's capability to effectively counteract Russia's actions and maintain control in crucial maritime areas





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