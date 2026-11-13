Investigation reveals Vladimir Putin's fourth grandchild, Adrian, born in August 2025, uses the surname Tikhonov to avoid the name Zelensky, reflecting the family's secrecy amid ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Investigative reports have disclosed that Vladimir Putin's newly identified fourth grandchild, a one-year-old boy named Adrian, has been assigned his mother's surname, Tikhonov. The infant was born on August 15, 2025, but his existence and specific details have only recently come to light following a detailed inquiry by independent observers. This development highlights the extensive measures taken by the Russian leadership's inner circle to maintain discretion regarding their personal lives and familial connections.

Registration Delays and Surname Choice

Adrian is the son of Katerina Tikhonova, 40, a former rock and roll dancer who currently serves as a multimillionaire tech executive overseeing key artificial intelligence developments in Russia. The boy's father is Igor Zelensky, 57, a ballet dancer and artistic director who previously led the Bavarian State Ballet. The choice to assign the surname Tikhonov, rather than Zelensky, appears driven by the significant political sensitivity surrounding the latter name. Igor Zelensky shares an exact surname match with Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine, with whom Putin has been at war for nearly five years, despite the two individuals being unrelated.

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The registration of Adrian's birth was notably delayed, occurring 11 months after his birth rather than the mandatory one-month period stipulated by Russian law. Initially, records indicated the surname Tikhonov, which is the masculine form of the family name used by his mother. This deviation from legal timelines has fueled speculation that the delay was intended to conceal the birth or manage the administrative complexities arising from the parents holding distinctly different surnames, Tikhonova and Zelensky.

Family Names and Historical Context

The surname Tikhonov is derived from Katerina Tikhonova's maternal great-grandfather, continuing a pattern within the family of utilizing names that distance them from their direct paternal lineage. Katerina's older sister, Maria Vorontsova, 41, also comes from Putin's marriage to his ex-wife, Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, 68, a former Russian first lady. Maria has two grandchildren, including a grandson with half-Dutch heritage, further expanding the complex web of assumed identities within the extended family tree.

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Putin's other children also live under assumed names to avoid public scrutiny. His two eldest daughters, who are only slightly younger than his current partner Alina Kabaeva, 43, were given different surnames at birth. Kabaeva, 43, has two young sons with Putin, Ivan, 11, and Vladimir, 8, who were both assigned the surname Spiridonov. This name is believed to be linked to Putin's paternal grandfather, Spiridon Putin, who lived from 1879 to 1965 and died on his 86th birthday.

Spiridon Putin's Notable Culinary Career

The choice of the surname Spiridonov connects the current generation to a grandfather with a colorful and historically significant career. Spiridon Putin served as the personal chef for Vladimir Lenin, the founder of the Soviet Union, and also cooked for Lenin's widow, Nadezhda, as well as for Josef Stalin in the Kremlin. His culinary services extended to the tsarist era, where he worked at the legendary Hotel Astoria in St Petersburg and notably served the notorious Rasputin.

Putin also has a daughter, Luiza Rozova, 23, from an extra-marital relationship with Svetlana Krivinogikh, 51, a cleaner who became a wealthy bank director and striptease club owner. Luiza prefers to reside in Paris rather than live under her father's political rule. The naming conventions within this family reflect a broader strategy of distancing from the public image of the Kremlin, utilizing historical or maternal names to obscure direct ties to the Russian president's identity and political standing.

Ongoing Secrecy and Public Knowledge

The disclosure of Adrian's identity and surname marks the latest chapter in the ongoing efforts to manage the public narrative surrounding Putin's family. With all five of his known children living under assumed names, the revelation of the fourth grandchild's existence underscores the length to which the family goes to maintain privacy. The delay in registration and the specific choice of surname highlight the intricate balance between personal family matters and the intense geopolitical tensions defining Putin's presidency.

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As investigative journalists continue to peel back layers of secrecy, details about the Putin family's private lives remain a subject of intense interest. The naming of Adrian Tikhonov serves as a clear indicator of the family's awareness of the symbolic weight carried by the surname Zelensky in the current climate. This decision to prioritize Tikhonov reflects a calculated approach to navigating the personal and political landscapes that define the Russian leadership's external and internal relations.