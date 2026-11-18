Records show Laysan Kabaeva named her baby girl Melania, mirroring the US First Lady, just before Vladimir Putin meets Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen.

Leaked civil registry documents have revealed that Laysan Kabaeva named her newborn daughter Melania, a name shared with American First Lady Melania Trump. This disclosure emerges as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares for high-stakes diplomatic engagements in China.

Registry Details and Family Connections

The birth certificate, uncovered by independent investigative outlet Agentstvo, confirms that the child was born in Moscow on May 1 of the previous year. The baby, identified as Melania Karpovna Bagyan, was delivered at the Kulakov National Medical Research Centre for Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Perinatology. This facility is the same prestigious institution where Alina Kabaeva gave birth to Putin's son Vladimir in May 2019.

Also read What Trump, Putin, and Xi Each Want From a Summit

Laysan Kabaeva is the 40-year-old younger sister of Alina Kabaeva, the former Olympic gymnastics champion and long-time partner of the Kremlin leader. The infant's father is listed as Karp Bagyan, a 29-year-old businessman and former water polo player. The choice of the name Melania is considered uncommon in Russia, drawing immediate attention to its potential symbolic significance.

Trivializing Geopolitical Stakes in Shenzhen

The revelation of the name Melania coincides with Vladimir Putin's arrival in Shenzhen for a joint meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. These talks precede a historic three-way summit with United States President Donald Trump later in the week. The timing of this family announcement has fueled speculation about a subtle tribute to the incoming American administration.

Advertisement

Putin, who is 74 years old, has never publicly acknowledged his relationship with Alina Kabaeva or their reported children. Rumors of their union date back to 2008, during the time Putin was still married. Alina has never been officially recognized as the Russian First Lady, despite her prominent role in state events and her history with the president.

Global Implications and Strategic Concerns

The upcoming summit in Shenzhen has triggered significant anxiety regarding the future of Ukraine. Critics fear that the three powerful leaders might decide the fate of the war without consulting the Ukrainian government or European allies. There are concerns that the meeting could aim to carve up the world into 21st-century spheres of influence rather than pursue a genuine peace process.

Washington had initially signaled that Ukraine would not be a primary topic, as Xi Jinping views the conflict as outside China's direct interests. However, President Trump stated that the issue would be addressed. Beijing maintains that the United States and Russia must reduce their massive nuclear arsenals before Beijing agrees to join discussions on its smaller nuclear stockpile.

Nuclear Disarmament and Future Outlook

Aside from the war in Ukraine, the leaders will discuss the situation in Iran and the future of nuclear disarmament. This discussion is urgent following the expiration of a bilateral US-Russia treaty on atomic weapons in February. The name Melania, now linked to the Putin-Kabaeva family circle, serves as a curious footnote to these heavy geopolitical negotiations.

Advertisement

Reports also highlight the lavish lifestyle associated with the Kabaeva sisters, including private jet journeys to locations such as the Maldives. While the specific reason for choosing the name Melania remains unknown, it adds a layer of personal intrigue to the professional tensions between Moscow, Washington, and Beijing.