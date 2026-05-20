Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit China this week in a bid to boost Russia's energy ties and reassure his ally that he is still on side.

Vladimir Putin is set to visit China this week in a bid to boost Russia 's energy ties and reassure his ally that he is still on side.

The Russian press presented Donald Trump's visit last week as something of a damp squib, all pageantry but no real results. It looks as if Putin's visit will be a little more substantive. There will be much talk of the new, multipolar world, which is essentially code for a world in which the United States is no longer dominant. There will also be deals on issues such as visa-free travel, educational exchanges, joint space missions, and nuclear energy cooperation.

Meanwhile, a US firm has made a breakthrough in artificial egg technology, allowing a chicken to be born using an artificial egg for the first time. The firm, Colossal Biosciences, aims to use the breakthrough to resurrect the New Zealand moa bird, a species with giant eggs made extinct between 1380 and 1445AD. The company's CEO, Ben Lamm, claims that the artificial chicken egg is a major milestone in efforts to develop a de-extinction toolkit.

The breakthrough has impressed some scientists, with Dr Megan Davey at The Roslin Institute calling it a major step that could protect egg-laying endangered species. However, some scientists are sceptical, with Dr Louise Johnson at Reading University saying that until there is a peer-reviewed paper, she might as well give expert commentary on a YouTube ad.

In other news, Russian President Vladimir Putin is hoping to boost Russia's energy ties with China as he attends talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. The leaders are also set to discuss the Iran crisis. Beijing is already the single biggest buyer of Russian oil, and a 2,600 km pipeline would deliver 50 billion cubic meters of gas each year from Russia's Yamal fields to China.

Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that an understanding had been reached, though details need to be finalised, according to state media outlet RIA Novosti. The summit is also focused on trade deals and maintaining a fragile truce between the world's two biggest economies during Trump's first China visit since 2017.

In a separate development, health experts have warned that one third of us are deficient in Vitamin D over winter, when British sunshine is too weak for our skin to manufacture it. Even in summer, many people spend too much time indoors for the vital nutrients to reach adequate levels in the body. GPs offer a blood test for vitamin D levels if people have symptoms like bone pain or muscle weakness, or if they are in high-risk groups.

But excessive levels of vitamin D can also be dangerous, leading to high blood calcium levels. So people should follow GPs' advice. Pregnant women should also be aware of the risks, as excessive levels of vitamin D can be particularly dangerous for them and their unborn babies





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