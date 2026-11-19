Vladimir Putin promises severe retaliation against Ukraine for bridge strikes following historic trilateral talks in Shenzhen with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning regarding Ukraine's recent military operations, promising a retaliation that will be significantly more painful for Kyiv. This declaration comes immediately after historic trilateral negotiations held in Shenzhen, China, where the Russian leader sat alongside Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Putin's Retaliation Pledge for Ukraine

During a press briefing following the summit, Vladimir Putin explicitly vowed that Russia would respond to the attack on a critical bridge linking Russia and Crimea. He emphasized that Moscow's countermeasures would impose a much heavier burden on Ukraine compared to previous incidents.

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The Russian leader asserted that the damaged bridge was utilized exclusively for civilian transportation. Putin disputed claims from Kyiv that the structure served military logistics or the transport of petroleum products. He maintained that the infrastructure was purely for civilian use, framing Ukraine's strike as an unjustified act of aggression.

Despite the threat of retaliation, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia acknowledges Ukraine's right to security. However, he clarified that this right must not be exercised at the direct expense of Russia's own national security interests. This statement sets a firm boundary for Moscow's diplomatic stance on the ongoing conflict.

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Historic Trilateral Peace Declaration

In a surprising diplomatic move, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping issued a joint peace declaration during their meeting in Shenzhen. The three leaders addressed complex global issues, including the war in Ukraine and the prospect of total nuclear disarmament.

According to a four-point declaration published by Chinese official media, Xinhua, the three nations committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security. The agreement outlines a framework for continued dialogue among the world's major powers to prevent escalation.

The leaders also agreed to engage in discussions focused on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons. This commitment marks a significant step toward de-escalating tensions in the global nuclear landscape.

Broader Diplomatic and Security Agreements

Beyond the immediate conflict in Eastern Europe, the trilateral discussions covered several other critical global challenges. The heads of state discussed the emerging threats posed by artificial intelligence, highlighting the need for coordinated international responses to new technological risks.

The agreement also called for reforms within the United Nations to make the institution more effective in addressing contemporary global crises. The leaders emphasized the necessity of a modernized multilateral system capable of handling complex international disputes.

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Furthermore, the declaration stated that the International Criminal Court and similar judicial institutions must not abuse their jurisdiction. This point reflects ongoing debates about the scope and authority of international legal bodies in adjudicating conflicts between sovereign states.

Future Diplomatic Engagement and G20

Vladimir Putin described his discussions with Donald Trump and Xi Jinping as open and very useful. He characterized the summit as a new page in the history of diplomacy, suggesting a thaw in relations between the three major powers.

The Russian leader expressed a willingness to consider attending the upcoming G20 summit in Miami in December. This potential attendance follows direct conversations with the US president, indicating a possible path for further high-level engagement.

Putin noted that Donald Trump appeared genuinely committed to ending the war in Ukraine. The Russian president stated his desire to see trilateral meetings with China and the US continue, signaling a long-term interest in this new diplomatic format.