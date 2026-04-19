Putney Pusher Case: Bus Driver's Theory on Unsolved Assault

The bus driver from the notorious Putney Pusher case, Oliver Salbris, shares his unique perspective and theories on the unsolved 2017 assault, believing the victim and perpetrator may have reached an undisclosed agreement.

The bus driver involved in the near-fatal incident on Putney Bridge in 2017, where a jogger pushed a woman into the path of his double-decker bus, has shared his personal reflections on the unsolved case . Oliver Salbris , 54, who was hailed a hero for his swift actions that saved the woman's life, still drives over the bridge multiple times a day and remains haunted by the memory.

The shocking event, captured on a rear bus camera, showed the jogger deliberately shoving the woman towards the oncoming 12-tonne vehicle. Miraculously, Salbris managed to swerve, missing the victim's head by mere centimetres. Despite the extensive media attention and even a stage play inspired by the incident, the jogger was never identified or apprehended, and the police investigation was eventually closed without charges. Salbris, who now resides in Windsor, believes the absence of any contact from the victim since the incident suggests a possible understanding or arrangement made between her and the perpetrator. He finds it peculiar that the 33-year-old woman, whose life he undoubtedly saved, never reached out, even anonymously, to express gratitude. This lack of communication fuels his theory that the jogger might have somehow persuaded her to let the case drop. He reiterates his conviction that the push was intentional, citing the jogger's deliberate step to the side and the use of both hands to propel the woman. He speculates about the jogger's state of mind, suggesting a possible argument or frustration being taken out on an unsuspecting individual. Salbris vividly recalls the immediate aftermath, including stopping the bus, providing his details to the victim, and comforting her as she questioned why she was targeted. He only truly grasped the terrifying proximity of the incident when he later viewed the CCTV footage, acknowledging that a fatality would have devastated his own life. The jogger's peculiar return to the bridge 15 minutes later, running past without acknowledgment despite the victim's calls, further adds to the perplexing nature of the case. Salbris admits he would likely not recognize the man even if he saw him again, given the limited visibility of his face in the footage. The prolonged delay of three months before police released the graphic footage also remains a point of note, contributing to the ongoing mystique surrounding this near-tragedy





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Putney Pusher Bus Driver Unsolved Case Assault Oliver Salbris

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