The RFU is reviewing the number of overseas players in Premiership Women's Rugby, with changes planned for the 2027-28 season, as England women's back-to-back defeats to Canada raise concerns about future Red Roses squads.

The Rugby Football Union is reviewing the number of overseas players in Premiership Women's Rugby, with changes planned for the 2027-28 season. The move comes after England women lost back-to-back Test matches to Canada, a result described as among the biggest shocks in world rugby in 2026.

RFU reviewing overseas player numbers

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said the union wants to attract star talent while protecting England's interests. We are keen to attract star talent into PWR to continue to make it the best league in the world, he said. But we have also got to protect England Red Roses interests as well. Last season, 25 Canadians played in PWR.

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Their success on the international stage has coincided with the RFU reviewing overseas player numbers. Changes planned for 2027-28 centre on injury dispensation for foreign players, with the removal of club injury credit that helps cover the cost of replacing an injured player. Only players who sustain an injury while on international duty for one of England's representative teams will be eligible. Discussions have gone further around the numbers of English Qualified Players required in matchday squads.

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Speaking to BBC Sport, Sweeney said: We are talking about it. Currently, there is 13 EQP in PWR. It is 15 in the men's Prem. We are always concerned about the amount of game time that is occurring for under-23 players coming through the system.

Are they getting enough game time? Sweeney added. We are having conversations with PWR in terms of how we can maximise that, so it is a live topic. England head coach John Mitchell has warned that too many overseas players in the PWR could be detrimental for future Red Roses sides.

Global stars joining Premiership Women

The league has increasingly attracted the best global talent. In recent years, a majority of Scotland and Wales players have played in PWR, and since the 2025 World Cup more players have joined from New Zealand. The highest-profile arrival last season was Black Ferns captain Ruahei Demant linking up with Bristol, while Ruby Tui has joined Trailfinders Women for the new campaign.

While many neutrals believe Canada's growing success is good for the women's game, Sweeney says England must keep raising the bar. It does not feel it is good for the game for us, we never want to lose - but it had to come at some stage, he said. Seeing the growth in the Canadian team, largely due to where they play in PWR - it is encouraging that the standards are rising.

We are conscious that unions like Ireland are investing much more heavily now into the women's game as well, so it is good for the game. From our perspective, we just want to keep raising the bar and challenging people to catch us and challenge us. Canada and Saracens scrum-half Olivia Apps was named PWR player of the season when her club lifted the 2025-26 trophy. She says exposure to the PWR has massively benefited Canadian rugby.

It is the best women's league right now to play in and the best quality competition, she told BBC Sport. We do not have a league back home, so to be able to come from the universities and play with and against the best players in the world is going to make us better for sure. Asked if she was worried Canadian players would not get as much game time in the future, Apps said: I would hope not.

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I think that would diminish the quality of the PWR. Internationals make this league what it is, and credit to the English players, but the internationals really do contribute in a great way. Any coach or team that has a Canadian on their side loves to have that Canadian because they work hard, they bring the physicality, the athleticism and a great style of rugby.

Concerns over young English talent

Reducing foreign imports would allow young English talent more PWR game time, but the move does not come without concerns. Loughborough Lightning head coach Nathan Smith said: The league itself is to create Red Roses and to create English players for the future. If we are going to bring non-EQP players into the league, then they have to add to the league, so they have to be of a world-class standard.

Smith does envisage a problem if the league changes before investing in the pathways. There is a pinch point at the start of next season where we will have Lions, England camp and a Premiership Cup. My simple question is, are there enough players to fulfil all three? he said. England Under-20s and Under-18s are not performing on the world stage, therefore what can we do to support that?

We need a level of competition that sits below the PWR that fulfils their needs for development. A PWR spokesperson said: There is no difference of opinion between us and the RFU on this and developing the next generation of Red Roses is a specific, stated objective of the PWR. We will continue to work collaboratively with the RFU on EQP and any other matter which is important to the future of women's rugby in this country.

The new PWR season starts on Friday as Loughborough Lightning host Trailfinders. For now, overseas stars will remain a key part of the league's success, but how many are allowed to feature in the future may define its next chapter.