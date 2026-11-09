Qantas Cancels Andrew Stavrou Purchase of 10 Sony Earbuds After Viral Points Deal

Andrew Stavrou's order for Sony earbuds was cancelled by Qantas, voiding his chance to earn 150,000 frequent flyer points for a business class flight to Dubai.

Qantas has cancelled the purchase of 10 pairs of Sony earbuds by Sydney resident Andrew Stavrou, effectively stripping him of the 150,000 Qantas Frequent Flyer points he was scheduled to receive. Stavrou had spent $990 on the audio devices through the Qantas Marketplace, a transaction that was intended to yield enough rewards for a one-way Emirates business-class flight from Sydney to Dubai. The airline stated that the promotion had been listed in error, a decision that left Stavrou with zero points despite the order already being processed. This cancellation highlights the volatile nature of points maximization strategies, where significant savings can be reversed by retailers citing technical glitches or listing mistakes.

Core Details of the Earbuds Promotion

The specific mechanics of the offer involved the Qantas Marketplace listing Sony earbuds at a price of $99 per pair. For each $99 transaction, customers were promised a bonus of 15,000 Qantas Frequent Flyer points. Stavrou purchased ten pairs, bringing his total spend to $990 and his potential earnings to 150,000 points. This amount exceeded the 143,000 points required for his desired Dubai flight by 7,000 points. The cash equivalent of such a business-class ticket is approximately $9,000, meaning the points deal represented a savings of roughly $8,000 for the consumer.

Also read Prince Andrew and Aliba Bellingham Deny Romantic Rumors at Marsh Farm

Stavrou viewed the financial benefit as almost too good to be true, noting that earning 150,000 points from a $990 expenditure is an unprecedented ratio in the travel rewards market. He initially interpreted the deal as a legitimate opportunity to secure a long-haul business class ticket to Europe or the Middle East for a fraction of the retail price. The structure of the deal appeared straightforward, with no immediate red flags visible on the product page or during the checkout process, leading him to proceed with the bulk purchase.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Andrew Stavrou expressed strong skepticism regarding Qantas' explanation that the promotion was a listing error. He pointed out that the offer was advertised throughout the weekend, suggesting it was a planned marketing campaign rather than an accidental upload. Stavrou, who operates under the online persona The Point Exec, suggested that the airline may have withdrawn the offer after a video he posted about the deal went viral on social media. He argued that the sudden cancellation was a reaction to the deal gaining widespread attention, which threatened the airline's usual pricing structure.

Advertisement

Qantas maintains that the points were cancelled because the offer was listed in error. The airline has not provided detailed internal communications regarding the specific timeline of the error, but they firmly rejected the notion that the cancellation was a punitive measure against a savvy shopper. For Stavrou, the discrepancy between the advertised availability and the subsequent cancellation represents a breach of trust. He feels that consumers who follow the terms and conditions provided by the retailer should be entitled to the rewards promised, regardless of the internal reasoning behind the price drop.

Broader Impact on Points Maximizers

Stavrou's experience is not an isolated incident in the world of frequent flyer points arbitrage. He frequently tracks and shares major deals that allow consumers to earn significant rewards on low-cost items. For instance, in early 2025, Big W sold rubber ducks for $3.50 through its Everyday Rewards program, awarding 1,000 bonus points per purchase. This offer led to a surge in purchases, with many customers buying hundreds of ducks to accumulate points. Flight Hacks editor Tom Goward highlighted this trend, sharing that he had secured 11,300 Qantas Points from spending $67 on bath toys, demonstrating the lucrative nature of such promotions when they remain active.

These types of offers often have minimal terms and conditions displayed prominently, relying on the consumer to read the fine print on the retailer's website. In the Big W case, the website specified that the $3.50 toys earned 1,000 bonus points, but the high volume of purchases led to questions about the sustainability of such deals. Stavrou uses a personalized tracker to identify these opportunities in real-time, allowing him to act quickly before deals are pulled. His system has proven effective in the past, but the cancellation of his Sony earbuds order serves as a reminder of the risks involved in this strategy.

Real-World Consequences and Next Steps

The cancellation of the order means Stavrou lost the opportunity to save approximately $8,000 on a business class flight. He received no compensation for the inconvenience, and the points he expected to earn were entirely voided. This outcome underscores the importance of understanding that promotional rates and point bonuses are subject to change and potential reversal by the issuer. Consumers who engage in points maximization must be prepared for the possibility that deals may be cancelled due to error, fraud concerns, or viral exposure.

Advertisement

The Daily Mail has contacted Qantas for further comment regarding the specific reasons behind the cancellation of Stavrou's order. The incident has reignited the debate around the transparency of points promotions and the rights of consumers who act in good faith. As points enthusiasts continue to seek out such high-value opportunities, the line between legitimate savings and promotional error remains a contentious area. Stavrou's case serves as a cautionary tale for the community, illustrating that even well-researched deals can be undone by retailer discretion. The broader implications for the frequent flyer community suggest that while such opportunities exist, they carry inherent risks that can result in significant financial loss if the deal is retracted after purchase.