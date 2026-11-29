Actor Rufus Baker Jr was moved to the back of a Qantas flight after a female passenger allegedly struck him and spat on him, raising questions about safety protocols.

Actor Rufus Baker Jr was relocated to the rear of a Qantas flight after an alleged altercation with a fellow passenger on Friday. The incident occurred aboard flight QF791, which was traveling from Alice Springs to Sydney. Baker, a Black American movie actor, was accompanied by his Australian girlfriend, Hacia Atherton.

Alleged Assault and Immediate Response

The situation began when a white female passenger struck Baker on the arm while he reclined his seat. Atherton stated that cabin crew intervened by speaking to the woman but did not formally record the incident or take strong corrective action. Shortly after the meal service, the woman allegedly faked a sneeze and projected saliva onto the back of Baker's head and neck.

Also read Vogue On The Road: A Serene Swedish Jaunt In An Electric Rolls-Royce

Relocation and Physical Discomfort

Baker is 193cm tall and weighs 136kg, requiring extra legroom which the couple had purchased in row nine. After the escalation, they chose to move to accommodate the difficult situation. Baker was squeezed into a smaller economy seat at the back of the aircraft that lacked reclining capability and the extra space they had paid for.

Advertisement

Historical Parallels and Concerns

Hacia Atherton described the outcome as carrying an uncomfortable historical resonance with racial segregation. She noted that for a Black American man to be moved to the back of a vehicle due to a white passenger's behavior echoes historical practices in the United States. Atherton argued that the psychological significance of this outcome should not have been overlooked by the airline.

Police Involvement and Safety Questions

Upon landing in Sydney, the Australian Federal Police attended the aircraft and took statements from all parties involved. Atherton claimed that law enforcement officers indicated Baker would have faced more immediate enforcement action if he had engaged in identical behavior. She is now formally following up with the AFP regarding the preservation of evidence and potential criminal charges.