Qantas to Cut 850 Jobs via Accenture India Outsourcing Deal

Qantas Group confirms over 850 job cuts by 2027 as it partners with Accenture to outsource corporate functions to India. CEO Vanessa Hudson cites AI modernization and efficiency goals.

Qantas Group has confirmed plans to eliminate more than 850 positions over the coming years. This workforce reduction is a direct result of a strategic partnership with technology consulting firm Accenture. The deal involves outsourcing specific corporate operations to India to streamline business processes.

Strategic Shift to AI and Global Partners

Qantas chief executive Vanessa Hudson announced the decision in an internal email sent to staff on Tuesday. She acknowledged the difficult nature of the news and apologized for the uncertainty it creates. Hudson explained that the airline must modernize its underlying technology infrastructure to remain competitive.

Also read Marnus Labuschagne: Australia drop out-of-form batter for four-Test series at home to New Zealand

The CEO emphasized that the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing customer expectations. She stated that reinventing the airline's operational model was not possible to achieve internally. Accenture was selected because it possesses tens of thousands of data and AI specialists. The firm has a global track record of assisting large organizations, including other airlines in similar transitions.

Targeted Roles and Consultation Process

The initial wave of job reductions is scheduled to take effect by mid-2027. These cuts will primarily impact employees working in finance, procurement, people, and marketing branches. The goal is to redesign and simplify corporate functions to reduce duplication across the group.

Advertisement

Hudson told staff that eliminating redundant tasks will allow remaining teams to focus on work that creates value for customers. The company will begin a consultation process with employees and their unions in the coming months. Individual employment outcomes have not yet been determined at this stage of the restructuring.

Redeployment and Broader Aviation Context

Qantas aims to redeploy as many affected workers as possible through retraining and reskilling programs. New roles are expected to be created within Australia to support this transition. The group has already opened 4,400 new operational roles since 2023 and expects to hire more staff in these divisions.

This announcement follows similar workforce adjustments in the global aviation sector. Boeing recently stated it will slash five percent of its commercial plane workforce. Boeing commercial chief Stephanie Pope attributed this to slower production schedules and supply chain instability. These changes highlight a wider industry trend of restructuring to match current operational realities.