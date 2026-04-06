Qassem Soleimani's Niece and Daughter Face Deportation After Green Cards Revoked

The niece of the late Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and her daughter are facing deportation from the US after their green cards were revoked due to accusations of supporting the Iranian regime and celebrating the deaths of American soldiers.

Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, the niece of the late Iran ian military commander Qassem Soleimani , and her daughter Sarinasadat Hosseiny are facing deportation from the United States after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Los Angeles. Their green card s have been revoked following accusations from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Afshar celebrated the deaths of American soldiers.

This dramatic turn of events marks a significant shift in their lives, which were previously characterized by a lavish lifestyle documented on their now-deleted social media accounts. The women's opulent lifestyle in the US starkly contrasted with the strictures of the Iranian regime. Afshar's extravagant displays included designer clothing, expensive jewelry, and travel in luxury settings, while her daughter also shared images of a carefree life. This public persona, however, has now come under scrutiny, leading to their legal predicament.\The case highlights the complex interplay of political allegiances, immigration law, and personal conduct. Afshar, who initially entered the US in 2015 on a tourist visa, and her daughter enjoyed a lifestyle that appeared at odds with the values and restrictions of their home country. Their social media presence showed them enjoying freedoms such as wearing clothing deemed unacceptable in Iran, where women face harsh penalties for violating dress codes. The revocation of their green cards and their pending deportation is a direct result of these actions, particularly Afshar's alleged promotion of Iranian regime propaganda and support for organizations considered terrorist groups by the US. The authorities have taken issue with Afshar's statements supporting the Iranian regime and denouncing the US. The revocation of the green cards represents a significant change of direction, and now they are in ICE custody.\The official press release from the State Department accused Afshar of promoting Iranian regime propaganda, praising the current Iranian Supreme Leader, denouncing the US as the 'Great Satan,' and voicing support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claims Afshar made fraudulent claims in her naturalization application by traveling to Iran multiple times since receiving her green card. Senator Rubio emphasized that Afshar and her daughter's permanent resident status was revoked, leading to their detention and removal. While Hosseiny's actions were not explicitly singled out, the overall circumstances place both women in a precarious position. The case is a reminder of the vigilance with which the US monitors immigration issues, particularly in relation to individuals with connections to regimes and activities at odds with American values. The legal proceedings and deportation processes will unfold, and this case could set a precedent for future cases involving individuals with similar backgrounds and actions. The case also reveals the high level of scrutiny individuals can face, once they are under suspicion for alleged activities.





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