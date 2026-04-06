Qassem Soleimani's Niece Faces Deportation After Alleged Regime Support and Lavish Lifestyle

Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, the niece of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, and her daughter face deportation from the US after allegations of supporting the Iranian regime and living a luxurious lifestyle. Their green cards have been revoked following their detention by ICE, with the State Department citing propaganda promotion and fraudulent asylum claims.

Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, the niece of the late Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani , and her daughter Sarinasadat Hosseiny are facing deportation from the United States after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Los Angeles. Their green cards have been revoked, and they are now in ICE custody pending removal.

This action follows allegations of Afshar promoting Iranian regime propaganda and celebrating attacks on Americans while living a luxurious lifestyle in the US. The pair had documented their lavish lives on social media, showcasing expensive cars, designer clothing, and travels to exotic locations, including Las Vegas and Miami, contrasting sharply with the regime's strict social norms. Afshar, who initially entered the US on a tourist visa in 2015, frequently posted images of herself adorned with gold jewelry, in high-end fashion, and enjoying opulent activities. Hosseiny, who came to the US on a student visa, was seen relaxing in bikinis and party dresses, activities that are often prohibited in Iran. \The US State Department, in a press release following their arrest, accused Afshar of praising the Iranian regime, denouncing America, and voicing support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terrorist organization. The statement highlighted her frequent postings on social media as evidence of her promotion of regime propaganda. Furthermore, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claims Afshar's asylum claims were fraudulent, citing her travel to Iran multiple times after obtaining her green card. This revelation has led to the revocation of their legal status and the commencement of deportation proceedings. Marco Rubio, a US Secretary of State, played a role in alerting the authorities to Afshar's online activities. Afshar's husband has also been barred from entering the US. Notably, Hosseiny is not accused of asylum fraud. The legal ramifications are significant for both, given the potential challenges they might face upon their return to Iran, where they are known for flouting the strict social codes.\The case underscores the complexity of immigration and national security issues. Afshar and Hosseiny were initially granted asylum in 2019, with Afshar receiving her green card in 2021 and Hosseiny in 2023, both under the Biden administration. Their case highlights the scrutiny faced by individuals with connections to the Iranian regime who seek residency in the US. This case has drawn attention to the contradiction between their public statements and the opulence of their lives, raising questions about the vetting processes for granting asylum and permanent residency. The case also reveals the challenge of balancing national security concerns with the rights and freedoms of individuals seeking refuge in the US. This case shows how lifestyle choices and online activity can become focal points in immigration proceedings, particularly when tied to political affiliations or the support of regimes considered hostile to the United States. The investigation into their activities and the subsequent legal actions emphasize the US's commitment to monitoring and addressing potential threats to national security, even when involving individuals who have already been granted legal status within the country





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