Qassem Soleimani's Niece Faces Deportation After Green Card Revoked

Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, niece of the late Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, and her daughter are facing deportation from the US after ICE revoked their green cards, citing anti-American statements and support for the Iranian regime. The women flaunted a lavish lifestyle on social media, contrasting with the alleged promotion of regime propaganda.

Hamideh Soleimani Afshar , the niece of the late Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani , and her daughter Sarinasadat Hosseiny are facing deportation from the United States after being detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Los Angeles. Their green card s have been revoked, following accusations that Afshar celebrated the deaths of American soldiers and promoted Iranian regime propaganda.

The women documented their extravagant lifestyle on social media, showcasing luxury holidays, expensive cars, and lavish parties, a stark contrast to the realities faced by many women in Iran under the strict Islamic regime. Afshar's lifestyle, including designer clothing, gold jewelry, and travel by helicopter, stood in sharp contrast to the dress code enforced in Tehran. Her daughter's social media presence included pictures relaxing by pools and partying, also a notable contrast to Iran. This case highlights the complexities of immigration and the scrutiny faced by individuals with ties to foreign governments, especially those with controversial histories. The US government views these actions as a serious threat, particularly given Soleimani's role in the Quds force, an organization responsible for numerous attacks and casualties. \The arrests and impending deportations of Afshar and Hosseiny mark a significant development in US immigration policy. Afshar, who entered the US in 2015 on a tourist visa, subsequently applied for and received asylum and, later, a green card. This process has been called into question due to allegations of fraudulent claims and the promotion of anti-American sentiment. The State Department press release stated that Afshar 'praised the new Iranian Supreme Leader, denounced America as the Great Satan and voiced her unflinching support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated terrorist organization'. These statements, coupled with her frequent trips to Iran after obtaining her green card, led to the decision to revoke her legal status. The Trump administration has made it clear that they do not want to be a home for those who support terrorist regimes, and the same goes for the Biden Administration. The case raises crucial questions about the vetting processes for asylum seekers and green card applicants, especially regarding individuals with family connections to politically sensitive figures. It also brings into focus the impact of social media in publicizing one’s life and potentially attracting unwanted attention from the authorities. The revocation of their green cards and their pending deportation reflect a zero-tolerance stance towards those who publicly support or promote ideologies deemed harmful to US national security. \The context surrounding this case is highly significant. Qassem Soleimani, the late uncle of Afshar, was a prominent and controversial figure in Iran's military. His involvement in the Quds Force and his alleged role in orchestrating attacks against US forces in Iraq and elsewhere made him a target for the US government. His death in a drone strike ordered by then-President Donald Trump further fueled tensions between the two countries. The fact that his niece and grand-niece were living a life of luxury in the US while allegedly supporting the Iranian regime and celebrating attacks on Americans has raised serious concerns. Senator Marco Rubio's involvement underscores the political significance of the case and the determination to prevent individuals who express anti-American views from residing in the country. The case also reveals the importance of the US immigration system's integrity, where claims of asylum are supposed to be vetted thoroughly and truthfully. The Department of Homeland Security's claim that Afshar's asylum claims were fraudulent demonstrates the emphasis placed on upholding the legal framework and ensuring that the system is not exploited. The case will likely trigger debates on immigration laws, national security, and the government's approach towards individuals with ties to regimes considered hostile to the United States





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