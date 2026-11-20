Paul Wilkes confronts a 3 million pound cleanup bill after Hillier Recycling dumped 28,500 tons of hazardous waste. Environmental lawyer Anna Willetts calls the regulator's inaction outrageous.

Paul Wilkes faces a massive financial burden after discovering that a rogue recycling company illegally dumped 28,500 tons of waste on his family's disused quarry in Corfe Mullen, Dorset, over a seven-year period. The clean-up operation is now estimated to cost approximately £3 million, a sum the landowner is forced to pay after the waste operator went into liquidation in 2024.

The Core Dumping Mechanism and Scale

The contamination occurred at a site in Corfe Mullen, near Wimborne, which Paul Wilkes had leased to Hillier Recycling under the specific understanding that the firm would dispose of only inert waste materials such as soil and rubble. Instead, the company utilized the property as a dumping ground for a wide variety of household rubbish, including plastics, electrical items, and hazardous petroleum hydrocarbons, some of which are known carcinogens. The illegal accumulation resulted in a massive waste pile reaching 50 feet in height, fundamentally altering the landscape and environmental integrity of the property.

Also read MB Wilkes Faces £3m Cleanup Bill After Environment Agency Permit Delays

Regulatory Failures and Stakeholder Positions

Paul Wilkes reported his concerns to the Environment Agency shortly after realizing the deviation from the lease agreement, but the regulatory body issued permits to Hillier Recycling and claimed the matter was under control. Records indicate that agency officials conducted more than 20 visits to the site between 2015 and 2022, frequently asking the company to address permit breaches without taking decisive action. Rebecca Bomers from Somerton Environmental argues that the Environment Agency should never have signed off on the permits because Hillier Recycling lacked an impermeable surface to prevent waste leaching and had no building for commercial waste treatment, creating a severe fire risk.

Immediate Consequences and Legal Repercussions

Following the abandonment of the quarry in September 2022, the Environment Agency issued an order to Paul Wilkes to clear the site or face prosecution. Wilkes is currently appealing this order in court, asserting that the regulatory body shares blame for the mess due to its incompetence and failure to revoke the permits sooner. Three men have already pleaded guilty to offenses related to the site, with their sentencing scheduled for Bournemouth Court next week, highlighting the criminal nature of the operations that took place on the land.

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Expert Assessment of Regulatory Inaction

Legal representation for the Wilkes family, provided by environmental lawyer Anna Willetts, has described the situation as astounding and outrageous, noting that the land was never set up for such waste disposal. Willetts expressed frustration that the Environment Agency allowed the contamination to persist under its watch, while Rebecca Bomers pointed out that the agency recorded the site as overall compliant in April 2019 despite the absence of necessary safety infrastructure. Bomers emphasized that suspending the permit in May 2018, when highly combustible waste was first noted, would have prevented the massive accumulation that followed.

Financial Impact and Future Steps

Paul Wilkes has brought in environmental consultants to assess the waste, confirming the staggering £3 million estimate required to remediate the 28,500 tons of debris left behind. The landowner states that he repeatedly begged the Environment Agency to shut down the operation, even going so far as having his employees block the entrance with a lorry to stop further deliveries. The agency initially instructed him to move the vehicle, citing lease conditions, and later claimed that revoking the license could hinder investigations, leaving the poor landowners to pick up the pieces of the regulator's inaction.