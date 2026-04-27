Quartararo Voices Frustration After Disappointing Spanish GP: 'I'm Not Stupid'

Fabio Quartararo expresses his dissatisfaction with Yamaha's performance at the Spanish Grand Prix, finishing 17th and nearly 30 seconds behind the winner. He emphasizes his riding ability and highlights the need for significant improvements to the bike.

Fabio Quartararo delivered a frank and assertive response following a challenging Spanish Grand Prix for Yamaha , emphatically stating his riding ability and highlighting the significant performance gap facing the team.

The 2021 MotoGP World Champion finished a disappointing 17th at the Jerez circuit, a stark contrast to his podium finish at the same track just a year prior. He trailed race winner Alex Marquez by nearly 30 seconds, a margin that underscores the depth of Yamaha’s current struggles. Quartararo’s comments weren’t aimed at self-criticism, but rather a direct acknowledgement of the bike’s limitations and a frustration with the lack of tangible improvement despite recent updates.

He stressed that he is fully aware of the issues and capable of riding a motorcycle effectively, implying the problem lies elsewhere – specifically, with the machine’s overall performance. The Spanish Grand Prix saw Yamaha introduce some new components, but these modifications yielded minimal gains in closing the gap to the leading manufacturers like Ducati and KTM. Quartararo pinpointed that the lack of competitiveness isn’t isolated to one specific area, but rather a pervasive issue affecting the entire package.

He expressed a lack of comfort and confidence in any aspect of the bike’s performance, a concerning statement for a rider of his caliber. He specifically downplayed concerns about top speed, suggesting that it’s not the primary issue plaguing Yamaha, but rather a more fundamental lack of overall performance and handling characteristics. This indicates a deeper problem requiring more substantial engineering solutions.

Yamaha’s team principal, Massimo Meregalli, confirmed that a slightly modified engine was deployed at Jerez, but crucially, the core design remains unchanged from previous iterations, suggesting a conservative approach to development. This cautious strategy may be contributing to the team’s inability to make significant strides forward. The situation is further compounded by the struggles of Quartararo’s teammates. Alex Rins, whose future in MotoGP remains uncertain, finished 16th, while Jack Miller encountered a technical issue that relegated him to 18th place.

This widespread underperformance across the Yamaha garage paints a grim picture of the brand’s current state. The lack of competitive results is not only impacting rider morale but also raises questions about the long-term viability of Yamaha’s MotoGP program. The team needs to identify and address the root causes of their performance deficit quickly to regain competitiveness and retain key personnel.

The pressure is mounting on Yamaha to deliver substantial improvements in the coming races, and Quartararo’s candid assessment serves as a clear call to action. The situation demands a comprehensive review of the development strategy and a willingness to explore more radical solutions to overcome the current challenges. The team’s ability to respond effectively will be crucial in determining their fate in the highly competitive world of MotoGP





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