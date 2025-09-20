Her Majesty Queen Camilla met with author Dame Jilly Cooper, whose character Rupert Campbell-Black was inspired by the Queen's ex-husband. The event, part of the Queen's Reading Room Festival, highlighted their personal connection and the Queen's appreciation for Cooper's work and the 'Rivals' adaptation.

Yesterday, a unique encounter unfolded at a royal event, where Her Majesty Queen Camilla met the celebrated author Dame Jilly Cooper . The meeting was particularly noteworthy due to the connection between Cooper's fictional creation, the dashing Rupert Campbell-Black , and the Queen's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles . The Queen, a known admirer of Cooper's novels, greeted the author warmly, sharing an affectionate kiss on each cheek.

This public display of camaraderie highlighted the cordial relationship that exists between the Queen and the author, despite the biographical inspiration behind one of Cooper's most famous characters. The Queen's enthusiasm for Cooper's work extended to the raunchy Disney TV series adaptation of her novel 'Rivals,' a testament to her appreciation for the author's storytelling prowess. The event was the Queen's third annual Queen's Reading Room literary festival, a gathering of the country's most prominent literary figures. The meeting between Queen Camilla and Dame Jilly Cooper was a significant highlight, providing a glimpse into the personal connection that transcends the realms of royalty and literature.\The conversation between the Queen and Dame Jilly revealed that the Queen's former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, and her daughter, Laura Lopes, had been invited to a party at Cooper's Gloucestershire home earlier this year, alongside the cast of the 'Rivals' adaptation. The Queen shared that both Parker Bowles and Lopes had thoroughly enjoyed the event and were avid fans of the series. Dame Jilly, speaking after the encounter, expressed her gratitude for the positive reception of her work, particularly the warm regard from the Queen. She noted that their relationship spanned a long time, strengthened by proximity as they live near each other. Dame Jilly emphasized the fondness and respect that still exists between the Queen and Andrew Parker Bowles, portraying him as a 'wonderful man.' The ongoing friendship between the Queen and her ex-husband, coupled with the Queen's enthusiastic reception of Cooper's work, creates a unique narrative of personal connections and mutual admiration that transcends the expected boundaries of public life. The gathering also underscored the importance of the Queen's Reading Room Festival and its mission to promote the transformative power of books.\The Queen's Reading Room Festival, celebrating its third year, took place at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, one of the UK's most iconic stately homes. The setting provided a grand backdrop for an event dedicated to literature and the celebration of reading. The Queen's Reading Room charity is dedicated to celebrating and promoting the power of books, reaching a global audience. The online platform of the charity has impressively reached over 12 million people across 183 countries. This initiative exemplifies the importance of literature and its widespread influence. The event highlighted the enduring appeal of Dame Jilly Cooper's novels and their ability to captivate readers, including members of the Royal Family. The interaction between Queen Camilla and Dame Jilly Cooper showcased the impact that literature can have on a personal level. The Queen's Reading Room Festival also demonstrated the enduring importance of books in society. The meeting between the Queen and the author exemplified how personal relationships and artistic inspiration can intersect within the public sphere, creating a memorable moment in a cultural context.





