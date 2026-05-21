Queen Camilla and King Charles Visit Northern Ireland

Queen Camilla and King Charles have kicked off the final day of their official visit to Northern Ireland with separate engagements across the region. Queen Camilla has been visiting Newtownards to speak with volunteers of the Women's Aid charity, while King Charles has been visiting County Down to meet with the founder of Ards Allotments and members of the public. They will conclude their visit with a two-day festival held in celebration of the local community.

Queen Camilla and King Charles have kicked off the final day of their official visit to Northern Ireland with separate engagements across the region. Her Majesty visited Newtownards where she spoke with volunteers of the charity who have supported up to 523 women and 364 children over the past year by providing vital support for those facing domestic abuse .

The Queen, 78, has long campaigned against domestic violence and sexual abuse, making it a cornerstone of her public work. Dressed in a stylish blue Bruce Oldfield suit, previously worn to the 2024 Epsom Derby, Camilla also opted for a striking brooch with incredible historic poignance. Charles, meanwhile, paid a visit to County Down where he met with the founder of Ards Allotments, Maurice Patton, and his wife Judith Patton.

The allotment was first founded by Maurice after she watched footage of Charles, 77, then Prince of Wales, visiting an allotment on the news more than 20 years ago. During his visit, the King spoke with members of the Loughries Men's Shed Ukulele Ensemble and even had a go himself with playing the instrument.

He also met the community of volunteers, gardeners, and growers who use the allotment space to grow fresh produce while helping to contribute to the local economy. The King had a quick strum on a ukulele during his final day of their Majesties' three-day visit to Northern Ireland. To conclude their Majesties' final day, Charles paid a visit to County Down where he met with the founder of Ards Allottments, Maurice Patton, and his wife Judith Patton.

Their Majesties reunited at Newtownard's Conway Square to meet with members of the public during a two-day festival held in celebration of the local community. There, Charles and Camilla were joyously welcomed by a furry friend, while the Queen enjoyed an ice cream and wafer as she spoke with stallholders and local traders





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Queen Camilla King Charles Northern Ireland Visit Separate Engagements Final Day Of Visit Women's Aid Domestic Abuse Charity Ulster Heritage Norther Irish Volunteer Men's Shed Ukulele Ensemble Charity Charitable Work Social Work Men's Shed Ards Allotments Hillsborough Castle Youngmen Men's Shed Ukulele Ensemble

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queen Camilla and King Charles's Visit to Northern Ireland HighlightsQueen Camilla and King Charles's three-day visit to Northern Ireland included visits to the city council, local businesses, and innovative projects. They were seen enjoying lively dancing and whiskey shots for the first day, and later, Queen Camilla had a more formal business visit at Arthur's Cafe. Meanwhile, King Charles paid a solo visit to the Newcastle Community Cinema. He also visited the Donard Methodist Church, where he met with volunteers from a food bank project. An unfortunate incident involving a seagull and a jacket was also mentioned.

Read more »

King Charles' non-negotiable dinner table rule is just like the late Queen'sKing Charles and members of the royal family are known for their exquisite dinners, and if you ever end up as a royal guest, here's the main rule that you need to make sure to follow

Read more »

King Charles pooped on by seagull and Queen pours pint on Northern Ireland visitThe King received a rather unpleasant good luck charm on the trip.

Read more »