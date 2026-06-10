Queen Camilla and Lorraine Kelly Promote Reading as Tool for Homeless Recovery at St Mungo's

Television host Lorraine Kelly joined Queen Camilla at St Mungo's homeless shelter to discuss the benefits of reading for people experiencing homelessness. The visit highlighted the partnership between The Queen's Reading Room and the charity, with Camilla delivering a curated bookshelf and residents sharing how books provide essential escapism and aid in recovery.

Television presenter Lorraine Kelly met with Queen Camilla at St Mungo's homeless shelter in south London to discuss how reading can be a powerful tool for individuals experiencing homelessness.

The event centered on the partnership between The Queen's Reading Room and St Mungo's, a charity that supports people sleeping rough. Kelly, a long-time advocate for literacy, has previously founded her own Reading Room charity and supported the BBC's 500 Words competition for children. She described the collaboration as a perfect union of her two passions: helping the homeless and promoting reading. During the visit, Queen Camilla was greeted by residents, trustees, and support workers.

She delivered a specially curated bookshelf to the accommodation, featuring titles such as Wuthering Heights, The Queen's Necklace, and I Capture the Castle. The Queen also received a radish from the shelter's garden and a self-published book on spirituality from a resident. Speaking in the activities room, Camilla emphasized to residents that reading offers wonderful escapism, transporting them from their current circumstances into another world. The impact of the reading initiative was evident in the storytelling from residents and staff.

Lee, a former resident who now volunteers at St Mungo's after gaining independent housing, had an emotional conversation with the Queen. Lee explained that having a book when homeless provides an oasis from the harsh reality of the situation. Jessie Kaur, a support worker with seven years at St Mungo's, highlighted that books aid clients in their recovery journey, offering a form of escapism and healing from past traumas.

She noted that the support from The Queen's Reading Room is invaluable because the service often cannot afford to buy books, and improved literacy among clients is a significant benefit. Both Kelly and the Queen expressed genuine enthusiasm for the project, with Kelly noting the Queen's passion and knowledge made the event delightful.

The visit underscored how simple practices like access to literature can foster hope, education, and personal growth for a vulnerable population, bridging gaps between royal patronage, charitable work, and community need





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Homelessness Reading Charity Queen Camilla Lorraine Kelly St Mungo's Literacy The Queen's Reading Room Recovery Escapism

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