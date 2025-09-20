Queen Camilla Celebrates Jane Austen and Reading at the Queen's Reading Room Festival

Queen Camilla hosted the Queen's Reading Room literary festival at Chatsworth House, celebrating Jane Austen's 250th birth anniversary and her passion for reading. The event included discussions with authors, a look at Austen-related items, and a lighthearted reference to the iconic Pride and Prejudice scene. The Queen's Reading Room initiative, which started as a book club, has grown into a global platform.

Queen Camilla hosted the annual Queen's Reading Room literary festival at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire, celebrating the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen 's birth. The event, held on Friday, saw the Queen interacting with famous book lovers and dignitaries while embracing the opportunity to share her passion for literature and the transformative power of reading.

Camilla, known for her love of reading, founded the charity after her successful Instagram book club during the pandemic, establishing an online community with a vast global audience. The Queen expressed her excitement about the literary event, particularly given the location and occasion. She was seen wearing a black dress with white polka dots by Fiona Clare, paired with grey pumps, and her hair styled in gentle waves. She was welcomed by Lord William Burlington, the chairman of The Chatsworth House Trust. She emphasized the importance of books in enriching lives and providing solace, stating that books enable us to see through others’ eyes and to travel the world without leaving home. The event included discussions with prominent literary figures and a showcase of Austen-related items, including a first edition of Pride and Prejudice. Camilla's speech underscored the power of storytelling and the joy of sharing books, while simultaneously promoting the cause of literacy and supporting charities. The event also provided an opportunity for the Queen to pay tribute to the life and works of Jane Austen, while also promoting the vital role of the charity's work, the Queen's Reading Room. \The event held special significance due to the setting, which was a significant inspiration for Austen's Pemberley. Camilla made a lighthearted reference to the iconic scene from the BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, joking about the famous Mr. Darcy emerging from the lake. She also encouraged Lord Burlington to perhaps reenact the scene, adding to the festive atmosphere. The festival's focus on Austen's life and works provided an educational component, with discussions held on the steps of the Painted Hall. The Queen also spoke to those that have been supported by The Elm Foundation, a charity that assists those affected by domestic abuse, on how books can offer escapism and solace. The Queen highlighted the global impact of her Reading Room initiative, which has grown to over 180,000 members and reaches millions around the world. Camilla's dedication to literacy and her work with The Queen's Reading Room continue to promote the value of books, reading and literacy. The festival showcased the power of literature to connect people and transform lives. \During the event, Camilla had the opportunity to interact with many prominent figures in the literary world, including author Gill Hornby, TV presenter Richard Osman, and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth. She also added books to the donation station, with many of them destined for The Elm Foundation. The occasion was not without its personal challenges, with Camilla referencing her recent health struggles, but she maintained her enthusiasm and humor. The annual festival is a testament to Camilla's commitment to promoting reading and literacy and has become a significant event in the literary calendar. The Queen's Reading Room, born from her passion for books during lockdown, has evolved into a global platform, connecting readers and writers and celebrating the joy of reading. The festival at Chatsworth House was a success, reflecting the ongoing impact of Queen Camilla's dedication to the written word





