Queen Camilla Celebrates Literature and Cultural Bonds at New York Public Library Event

Queen Camilla joined a star-studded literary reception at the New York Public Library, where she highlighted the importance of reading and celebrated the cultural ties between the US and the UK. The event featured notable guests, including Sarah Jessica Parker and Anna Wintour, and included a special gift to the library.

Queen Camilla made a grand appearance at a prestigious literary event in New York City on Wednesday, where she celebrated the power of books and reading alongside notable figures from the literary and cultural worlds.

The event, hosted by her charity, the Queen's Reading Room, took place at the iconic New York Public Library, a landmark that has featured in numerous films and television shows, including Breakfast at Tiffany's, Ghostbusters, and Sex and the City. Dressed in a striking navy blue crepe silk dress and coat by Fiona Clare, adorned with a Britannia red, white, and blue brooch that once belonged to the late Queen, Camilla was warmly greeted by guests, including actress Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City.

The two women descended the library's grand staircase, echoing a memorable scene from the show where Parker's character was stood up on her wedding day. During the event, Camilla delivered a heartfelt speech, expressing her lifelong love of reading and her admiration for the library, which she described as one of the world's greatest.

She shared personal anecdotes about how her father instilled in her a passion for books, mentioning beloved childhood novels like Little Women, What Katy Did, and Charlotte's Web. She emphasized that books are invaluable companions in both joyous and challenging times, a sentiment that resonated with the audience of literary luminaries, including authors Harlan Coben, Min Jin Lee, and Tina Brown, as well as singer Katherine Jenkins.

The Queen also reunited with Dame Anna Wintour, the Global Editorial Director of Vogue, who greeted her with affectionate kisses after removing her signature sunglasses. The two women posed for photographs, highlighting their shared appreciation for literature and culture. Sarah Jessica Parker, who is also a judge for the Booker Prize, spoke about the significance of the Queen's visit, noting that it was a wonderful opportunity to discuss the importance of libraries and literacy.

She praised Camilla's dedication to promoting reading and her ability to connect with people on a personal level, describing her as a passionate advocate for the transformative power of books. The event also included a special moment when Camilla gifted the library a replica of Roo, a character from Winnie-the-Pooh, alongside actor Jim Cummings. She later engaged in conversations with representatives from domestic violence charities, underscoring her commitment to social causes.

When asked if she had watched Sex and the City, Camilla responded with a laugh, saying she would not inquire. The evening concluded with Camilla and Parker joining Chief Librarian Brian Bannon to view historical artifacts related to America's 250th anniversary of independence and a first edition of A.A. Milne's Now We Are Six. The event was a testament to the enduring power of literature and the shared cultural bonds between the United States and the United Kingdom





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