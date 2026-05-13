Queen Camilla Endorses Parole Denial for Former BA Pilot During Royal Garden Party

Queen Camilla used a Buckingham Palace garden party to voice her support for the decision to keep a convicted murderer behind bars and to engage with domestic abuse survivors.

The Buckingham Palace garden party, a staple of the British royal calendar, served as more than just a social gathering this year, as Queen Camilla utilized the occasion to express her unwavering support for justice in a harrowing case of domestic violence.

Amidst the crowd of 8,000 guests, the 78-year-old Queen met with Hetti Barkworth-Nanton, a prominent domestic abuse campaigner and a board member of Refuge. Their conversation centered on the recent and pivotal decision by the parole board to deny parole to Robert Brown, a former British Airways captain. Brown had been convicted of the brutal murder of his estranged wife, Joanna Simpson, in 2010.

The crime was particularly heinous, as Brown had bludgeoned the 46-year-old mother to death with a claw hammer in their Ascot home, within earshot of their own children, before clandestinely burying her body in Windsor Great Park. Queen Camilla, having read the summary of the parole board's decision, described it as absolutely the right move and expressed her delight that Brown would remain behind bars.

This stance underscores the Queen's ongoing commitment to using her royal platform to advocate for victims of domestic abuse, a cause she became deeply passionate about after meeting Diana Parkes, the mother of the late Joanna Simpson. The Queen's dedication to these causes was further highlighted through her interaction with other guests who had suffered immense losses.

She was reunited with BBC racing commentator John Hunt and his daughter, Amy, who are survivors of a devastating crossbow and knife attack that occurred in July 2024. While the meeting carried an underlying tone of shared grief and resilience, the Queen also displayed her characteristic warmth and wit.

In a lighter moment, Mr. Hunt joked about providing the Queen with top secret horse racing tips for the upcoming Ascot events, suggesting she had some promising runners for the races at York and Newbury. This duality—the ability to offer profound support to victims of violent crime while maintaining the jovial atmosphere of a royal reception—defines the Queen's public persona.

Her connection with activists like Hetti Barkworth-Nanton was facilitated in part by Carrie Johnson, who had previously encouraged the campaigners to bring their concerns directly to Her Majesty, ensuring that the fight against the automatic release of dangerous offenders remained a priority in the eyes of the crown. Simultaneously, King Charles III spent the afternoon engaging with a diverse array of guests, blending his interests in agriculture and the environment with diplomatic reflection.

Supported by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the King spent an hour greeting the thousands in attendance. One of the more technical discussions involved representatives from the Royal Countryside Fund, with whom the King chatted about the intricacies of cider farming.

However, the mood shifted toward urgency when the King spoke with Nick Henry, the founder and CEO of Climate Action. The monarch expressed a poignant concern that the global movement for environmental protection might be losing its momentum, describing the struggle as an uphill battle. He specifically questioned the level of engagement from the business community, acknowledging the difficulty of securing corporate commitment to climate goals.

This conversation revealed a King who remains deeply invested in the ecological future of the planet, even in the midst of a celebratory event. The garden party also provided an opportunity for the King to reflect on his recent international engagements. Historian Tom Holland, known for the Rest is History podcast, congratulated the monarch on his successful US state visit and his address to Congress in Washington DC.

The King responded with a modest joke, suggesting that the facts of his speech had been checked thoroughly beforehand. Mr. Holland noted that the King's humor was delivered in a way that was both modest and regal, reflecting a balanced approach to leadership and public image.

By bringing together climate activists, survivors of domestic tragedy, and cultural historians, the event mirrored the complex duties of the modern British monarchy—acting as a source of national comfort, a champion for the marginalized, and a representative of the state on the global stage





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