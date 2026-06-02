Queen Camilla Opens Therapeutic Rooftop Garden for Brain Injury Patients at St George's Hospital

Queen Camilla inaugurated a new rooftop garden at St George's Hospital, designed as an outdoor ward to aid recovery for patients with brain injuries, tumours, and strokes. The garden, connected to the Neuro Intensive Care Unit, provides a tranquil space for patients and families, improving wellbeing through nature. The project, created by the John King Brain Tumour Foundation and St George's Hospital Charity, honours chef John King and is backed by research on nature-based rehabilitation.

Queen Camilla opened a new rooftop hospital garden today at St George's Hospital in Tooting, south London, describing it as a wonderful outdoor space that will significantly benefit patients undergoing treatment for serious brain injuries, tumours, and strokes.

The garden, an innovative 'outdoor ward,' transforms a previously inaccessible area into a tranquil oasis connected directly to the Neuro Intensive Care Unit. The project, a partnership between the John King Brain Tumour Foundation and St George's Hospital Charity, aims to enhance patient recovery by providing access to fresh air, natural light, and nature while remaining under clinical care. Research suggests such environments can improve motivation, mood regulation, and cognitive functions, all critical for brain injury rehabilitation.

During her visit, the 78-year-old Queen was greeted by enthusiastic medical staff on the McKissock Ward, a 21-bed neurosurgery unit. She engaged warmly with patients and staff, including nurse Catherine Oppong-Barbo, who is currently a patient after suffering a brain haemorrhage. Oppong-Barbo, a neurosurgery nurse since 2017, described the balcony as a haven that offers a vital connection to the outside world, making her feel she can breathe freely again.

Another patient, Joseph Kennedy, 63, who has been in the ward for 12 weeks, called the garden a lifeline. Matron Daisy Papel, with 24 years at the hospital, emphasized that the garden serves as an escape from the clinical environment, benefiting both patients and their families. The garden honours the memory of John King, an internationally respected chef who received care at St George's after a glioblastoma diagnosis in 2015. The opening coincided with the 10th anniversary of his passing.

Although officially opened today, patients began using the space three weeks ago, already experiencing its positive impact. Camilla, elegantly dressed in a navy polka-dot dress with Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry, praised the team's efforts, stating, 'I think you've done a wonderful job… I am thrilled to be here.

' The project underscores a growing recognition of therapeutic green spaces in healthcare, particularly for neurological recovery, and highlights the collaborative effort between charity foundations and hospital services to create healing environments





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Queen Camilla St George's Hospital Rooftop Garden Brain Injury Neuro Intensive Care Therapeutic Garden John King Brain Tumour Foundation Nature-Based Rehabilitation Outdoor Ward

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