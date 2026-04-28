Queen Camilla's Jewellery Honours Late Queen Elizabeth During US State Visit

Queen Camilla subtly honoured Queen Elizabeth with her jewellery choices during the second day of her and King Charles's US state visit, while the visit aims to reinforce transatlantic ties with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Queen Camilla subtly paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth during the second day of King Charles and her historic US state visit. While arriving at the White House alongside King Charles , 77, in Washington DC, Her Majesty wore a mint green coat dress and a matching hat, adorned with the late Queen’s cherished Cullinan V brooch – an 18.8-carat heart-shaped diamond.

This brooch was notably worn by Queen Elizabeth in Prince Philip’s 99th birthday portrait. The visit, which began with a garden party at the British Embassy, was formally welcomed by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with a grand military ceremony on the South Lawn. Melania Trump opted for a cream ensemble with a boater hat.

Camilla’s choice of jewellery continued to carry symbolic weight, as she previously wore a Cartier brooch combining the British and American flags – the ‘Union Jack and the Stars and Stripes’ – upon arrival in Washington. This brooch, originally gifted to Queen Elizabeth II in 1957, represents the ‘special relationship’ between the UK and US. The state visit aims to strengthen transatlantic ties, which have faced challenges recently.

President Trump, who reportedly prioritized this visit by the British Royal Family, expressed his admiration for the monarchy, recalling his mother’s fondness for Queen Elizabeth II and a youthful Prince Charles. The ceremony included traditional military displays, national anthems performed by the US Marine Band, and a 21-gun salute. The visit is seen as a significant diplomatic event, particularly given the current political climate between the Trump administration and the UK government.

The exchange of gifts and gestures, such as Camilla’s brooch selections and Melania Trump’s fashion choices, are being closely watched as signals of diplomatic intent and personal connection. The President shared a personal anecdote about his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod Trump, and her admiration for the Royal Family, specifically mentioning her fondness for Queen Elizabeth and a youthful Prince Charles. This personal touch underscored the historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

The overall atmosphere of the welcome ceremony was one of formality and respect, highlighting the importance of the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. The visit is expected to continue with further engagements aimed at reinforcing the alliance and fostering closer cooperation between the two countries. The careful attention to detail in both attire and protocol demonstrates the significance placed on this state visit by both sides





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