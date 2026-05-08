Queen Camilla Shines at Badminton Horse Trials, Unveils Stunning Fan, and Celebrates Sir David Attenborough’s 100th Birthday

Queen Camilla made a striking appearance at the MARS Badminton Horse Trials, showcasing her fashion sense and dedication to equestrian events. She also unveiled a beautifully crafted fan and joined King Charles in celebrating Sir David Attenborough’s 100th birthday. The royal couple’s busy schedule included hosting a garden party at Buckingham Palace, where they engaged with guests and highlighted their support for charitable causes.

Queen Camilla made a stylish appearance at the MARS Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense in a sleek black pantsuit. The 79-year-old royal, known for her love of equestrian events, arrived at the prestigious competition with a radiant smile, exuding joy and enthusiasm.

Her outfit, which included a crisp white shirt, a tailored black blazer, matching trousers, and suede sneakers, perfectly blended elegance with a touch of casual comfort. Camilla’s makeup was fresh and dewy, complementing her overall look, and she carried a navy handbag, adding a pop of color to her ensemble.

The event, often referred to as the pinnacle of the worldwide horse trials calendar, saw Camilla awarding rosettes to members of the Ebony Horse Club, highlighting her dedication to the equestrian community. Earlier in the day, Queen Camilla and King Charles extended warm wishes to Sir David Attenborough on his 100th birthday, sharing a heartfelt carousel of photographs on the official royal family Instagram account.

This gesture underscored the royal couple’s admiration for the legendary environmentalist, whose contributions have inspired generations. The Queen also recently unveiled a stunning new fan at The Fan Museum in Greenwich, a piece that took three years to create and features her favorite flowers, butterflies, and her birthday star constellation. Designed by artist Paul Benney and crafted by France’s master fan maker Frederick Gay, the fan is a testament to traditional craftsmanship and holds deep personal significance for Camilla.

She expressed her delight, stating, 'It is so beautiful. I shall use it on very special occasions. I am deeply honoured to have it.

' This visit coincided with the third anniversary of the King and Queen’s coronation, a historic event marked by a deeply religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The fan, not part of the official coronation attire, symbolizes Camilla’s evolving role and her appreciation for art and tradition.

The royal couple’s busy schedule also included hosting Buckingham Palace’s first garden party of the season, where they mingled with 8,000 guests, including representatives from charitable organizations like SafeLives, of which Camilla is a patron. The Queen’s engagement with the charity, which supports survivors of domestic abuse, underscores her commitment to raising awareness about assault, rape, and sexual abuse.

Her interactions with guests, marked by warmth and genuine interest, highlighted her dedication to her royal duties and her passion for making a positive impact





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