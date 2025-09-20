At a royal event celebrating the Queen's Reading Room literary festival, Queen Camilla warmly greeted author Dame Jilly Cooper, expressing her fondness for Cooper's work, including the raunchy Disney TV series adaptation of her novel 'Rivals'. The event highlighted the connection between the two women, with the Queen revealing her former husband's and daughter's enjoyment of a party at Cooper's home with the 'Rivals' cast. This underscores the deep appreciation for Cooper's work, which was partially inspired by the Queen's ex-husband.

At a recent royal event, Queen Camilla demonstrated her admiration for author Dame Jilly Cooper and her work, including the raunchy Disney TV series adaptation of her novel Rivals . The event, a reception celebrating the third annual Queen's Reading Room literary festival, provided a warm setting for their interaction, marked by a warm kiss on each cheek from Her Majesty.

This intimate exchange, filled with the country's leading literary figures, underscored the close connection between the two women, a connection built on mutual respect and appreciation for Cooper's literary achievements. Queen Camilla revealed that her former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, and her daughter, Laura Lopes, were delighted to attend a party at Dame Jilly's Gloucestershire home earlier in the year, attended by the cast of the aforementioned Rivals series. She humorously mentioned their fondness for the series, indicating that it had been enjoyed by everyone present at the party. Dame Jilly later shared insights from their conversation, highlighting the affection they share. The Queen and the author's relationship extends beyond professional admiration, as they live near each other, further cementing their bond. Dame Jilly Cooper acknowledged her good fortune and how much it meant to her that her work was enjoyed by Queen Camilla and her circle. \The inspiration for Cooper's iconic character Rupert Campbell-Black, a handsome and captivating lothario, was drawn from Andrew Parker Bowles, the Queen's former husband. This connection added a layer of intrigue to their meeting, as it brought together the real-life inspiration with the fictionalized character. The choice of Chatsworth House in Derbyshire as the venue for the Queen's Reading Room Festival, one of the finest stately homes in the country, highlighted the importance of literature and the arts in British society. The festival celebrates the power of books to inspire and educate, and the Queen's Reading Room initiative continues to expand its reach. \The Queen's Reading Room, a charity dedicated to promoting the transformative power of books both in the UK and globally, has significantly expanded its reach, particularly through its online platform, connecting with over 12 million people across 183 countries. This expansive reach showcases the importance of books and reading in today's world. The annual festival, held this year at the historic Chatsworth House, serves as a focal point for literary discussions and celebrations, bringing together authors, readers, and enthusiasts to share their love of literature. The Queen's Reading Room festival continues to champion the importance of reading. Dame Jilly Cooper expressed her delight at the positive reception to her work, particularly the series adaptation of her novel 'Rivals' and shared how she considered herself lucky for the fact that Queen Camilla and her family enjoy it. The event was a moment of celebration and appreciation for the transformative power of books, as well as for the lasting legacy of Dame Jilly Cooper's writing. It also highlighted the positive relationship that exists between the Queen and Jilly Cooper, despite the fact that one of the author's most famous creations was inspired by the Queen's former husband





