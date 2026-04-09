Queen Elizabeth II: A Life in Style - New Exhibition Unveils Monarch's Wardrobe

A new exhibition at the King's Gallery in London showcases the fashion legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, featuring over 300 items from her wardrobe, including iconic gowns, personal pieces, and items never before seen by the public. The exhibition highlights the Queen's use of fashion as a tool for diplomacy and celebrates her support for British designers.

A captivating new exhibition delves into the sartorial journey of Queen Elizabeth II, showcasing her remarkable legacy through an unparalleled collection of her clothing and accessories. The exhibition, titled Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life In Style, features over 300 items from the late monarch's extensive wardrobe, with a significant portion, nearly half, on display for the first time.

The exhibition offers a unique perspective on the Queen's life, from her early years to her reign, and how she used fashion as a tool for diplomacy and a symbol of British identity. The King's Gallery in London will host the exhibition, marking the centenary of the Queen's birth, starting this Friday. Visitors can expect to see iconic pieces such as the wedding and coronation gowns designed by Norman Hartnell and the salmon pink ensemble worn during the 2012 Olympics stunt. The collection includes a range of personal items, including a maternity evening dress designed to conceal the pregnancy of the future King Charles III in 1948, check trousers worn at Balmoral and Sandringham, and a rare transparent plastic coat from the 1960s, a garment for which no photographic record could be found by the curators. \The Royal Collection Trust team, led by curator Caroline de Guitaut, meticulously curated the exhibition after an 18-month preparation. This involved carefully conserving items from the Queen's vast wardrobe of approximately 4,500 pieces, an archive built over a long and remarkable life. The exhibition is the largest dedicated to the late Queen and her clothes, offering a comprehensive look at the evolution of her style. The exhibition explores how the Queen embraced fashion, not merely as a matter of personal preference, but as a strategic element in her public persona and her royal duties. De Guitaut highlights the Queen's profound and considered approach to her wardrobe. The exhibition illustrates the Queen's dedication to British designers. The display also highlights the Queen's long-standing dedication to the UK fashion industry. The exhibition also unveils the christening robe commissioned by Queen Victoria in 1841. This garment was worn by 60 royal babies, including Elizabeth herself. Additionally, it displays hand-me-downs, fancy dress outfits, and bridesmaid dresses from her early years. The collection also captures the Queen's evolving style from her youth. The young Princess favoured nipped-in waist 'New Look' suits. The exhibition showcases her early interest in the presentation of her public image. A white 'yachting suit' from her 1947 South Africa tour needed special permission to have naval buttons attached, an incident showcasing a glimpse of youthful independence. \Furthermore, the exhibition provides an insightful look into Queen Elizabeth's development as a style icon. This includes her choices during wartime, her roles as a wife and mother, and the increasing attention to details. The exhibition explains the importance the Queen placed on ensuring British designers were properly recognized. The curator reveals that in the 1940s, the Queen insisted that the details of her outfits were released to the press. This was done to ensure the designers of her clothes received due acknowledgement and benefited from the publicity. The exhibition also contrasts this approach with the current practice of the Princess of Wales, who avoids the release of outfit details. The display includes several key pieces from the Queen's wardrobe. Several iconic pieces are showcased, like the dress used in the coronation of her father, King George VI, designed by Norman Hartnell. These include a transparent raincoat from Hardy Amies, dresses and coats from Hardy Amies and Philip Somerville, dresses worn during state visits to China and France, each telling a story of the Queen's sartorial choices as a tool of diplomacy and cultural exchange. The exhibition offers a rare opportunity to appreciate the Queen's style choices and the role they played in shaping her image and legacy as a global icon





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Queen Elizabeth II: A Life in Style Exhibition Showcases Monarch's WardrobeA new exhibition at the King's Gallery in London unveils over 300 items from Queen Elizabeth II's wardrobe, including rarely seen gowns, personal pieces, and iconic outfits, offering insights into her fashion choices and their role in her public image and diplomacy.

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