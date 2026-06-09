Queen Letizia Channels Princess of Wales in White Self-Portrait Dress for Pope's Mass

Queen Letizia of Spain embraced fashion inspiration from the Princess of Wales during Pope Leo XIV's visit, wearing a white Self-Portrait dress for an outdoor Mass in Madrid. The event, part of the Pope's first Spanish visit in 15 years, drew over a million spectators and featured elaborate floral carpets along the route.

Queen Letizia of Spain made a stylish statement this weekend, drawing clear fashion inspiration from Kate, the Princess of Wales, during a significant religious event in Madrid .

For an outdoor Mass service on the feast of Corpus Christi, which was led by Pope Leo XIV, the Spanish queen, 53, stepped out in a striking white dress from Self-Portrait, a luxury brand famously favored by the Princess of Wales. Accompanied by King Felipe VI and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, Letizia's sartorial choice was not merely about aesthetics but also carried profound ceremonial weight.

By wearing white, she invoked her 'privilège du blanc,' a rare and historic exception within Catholic protocol that permits queens and princesses from Catholic countries to wear white when meeting the Pope, a privilege not extended to other women in audience. The specific garment, known as the 'White Tailored Taffeta Midi Dress,' retails for £450 and embodies the brand's signature feminine silhouette and elegant use of guipure lace.

The look was completed with drop earrings, a white handbag, and simple nude heels, creating an effortlessly chic ensemble that echoed the refined style often showcased by the Princess of Wales. Kate Middleton's affinity for Self-Portrait is well-documented; she wore an ivory ensemble from the label to a Buckingham Palace garden party last month and a nude tailored midi dress for Easter Sunday service in Windsor.

This parallel underscores Letizia's status as a European royal fashion icon, known for her discerning choices that blend tradition with contemporary designer influence. The occasion itself was momentous. Pope Leo XIV's visit to Spain marks the first papal trip to the country in over a decade. The Mass in Madrid was part of a week-long tour that will also include stops in Barcelona and the Canary Islands.

The scale of public enthusiasm was immense, with more than a million people lining the streets of Madrid on Saturday to witness the Pontiff's arrival and subsequent procession. The event fell on the Catholic Corpus Domini feast day, traditionally featuring processions with the Eucharist. In a poignant moment, Pope Leo urged the vast crowd-including the Spanish royal family-to care for the poor and downtrodden, stating that God 'identifies with the poor, the downtrodden, those who are alone and forsaken.

' He then carried a gilded monstrance containing the Eucharistic host, walking over elaborate floral carpets that had been arranged along the route, a custom in predominantly Catholic nations where locals often scatter petals. The royal family's attire for the ceremonies continued to draw attention.

For a welcoming ceremony at the Royal Palace on Saturday, Queen Letizia opted for a different, equally regal white lace dress by Spanish luxury label The 2nd Skin Co, paired with a statement white buckled belt and slingback heels from Magrit. Her rose and gold diamond earrings by Luzia were valued at £2,272. King Felipe, 58, wore a tailored black suit with a gold striped tie, exuding polished formality.

Their daughters, Princess Sofia, 19, and Princess Leonor, 20, coordinated in shirt-style long black dresses cinched with belts, reflecting the solemnity of the occasion. The overwhelming public turnout, with devotees shouting 'long live the Pope' and waving Spanish and Vatican flags, highlighted the deep Catholic heritage of Spain and the enduring significance of such papal visits.

The transformation of iconic spaces like Cibeles Square, usually a site for football celebrations, into a vast setting for communion and prayer, further emphasized the spiritual magnitude of Pope Leo XIV's Spanish pilgrimage





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Queen Letizia Princess Of Wales Pope Leo XIV Self-Portrait Corpus Christi Spanish Royalty Fashion Royal Style Papal Visit Madrid Royal Family

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