Queen Mary 2 Returns to Liverpool for 185th Anniversary Celebration

Cunard's flagship, the Queen Mary 2, will return to Liverpool this week, marking the 185th anniversary of the company's first transatlantic crossing from the city. A series of events will take place to commemorate the occasion, including a formal welcome ceremony, guided tours of the Cunard Building, and a pop-up market.

Cunard 's flagship, the Queen Mary 2 , is set to return to Liverpool this week, marking a significant milestone in the city's maritime history. The arrival of the world's only ocean liner coincides with the 185th anniversary of Cunard 's first transatlantic crossing from Liverpool in 1840. The majestic Queen Mary 2 will grace the Mersey for a two-night stay as part of her 12-night British Isles voyage, departing from Southampton on September 14th.

The ship will make stops in Cobh, southern Ireland, before arriving in Liverpool on Wednesday, September 17th, and departing for Oban, Scotland, on Friday, September 19th. Liverpool is preparing to celebrate this historic occasion with a series of events honoring Cunard's 185th anniversary. These festivities recognize the enduring connection between the city and the renowned cruise line. A formal welcome ceremony for Captain Tomás Connery and senior officers, along with a civic reception at Liverpool Town Hall on Thursday, September 18th, at 4.30 pm, will highlight the occasion. This event acknowledges Cunard's historic role in maritime heritage and their granted Freedom of the City status. Furthermore, exclusive guided tours of the Cunard Building, a Grade II* listed structure, will provide visitors with insights into its hidden history. The tours, available through liverpool.gov.uk/markets, will allow exploration of areas like the luggage room, first-class safe, and original wood-panelled rooms. A pop-up Liverpool Market will also take place within the Cunard Building's Grand Arrivals Hall and outside areas, weather permitting. This market will feature over 40 stalls showcasing local food, drink, crafts, and art, open from 10 am to 5 pm on September 18th and 19th, offering free entry to the public. To culminate the visit, a brief pyrotechnic display, in collaboration with Liverpool Cruise Port, will take place at approximately 8.30 pm to coincide with the ship's departure





